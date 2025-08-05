Air Transport USM Market to Reach USD $7.3 Million by 2029 at 5.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Air Transport USM Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Air Transport USM Market?

The USM industry for air transport has experienced significant growth in recent past. The market, which is expected to expand from $5.56 billion in 2024 to $5.87 billion in 2025, will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The notable growth during the historical period can be associated with factors such as an older aircraft fleet, cost-effectiveness in aviation operations, strict regulatory norms, expansion in global air travel, and sustainability efforts.

The anticipated strong growth of the air transport usm market will see its size increase to $7.3 billion by 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include increased demand for aircraft upkeep, growth of budget airlines, the circular economy in aviation, market growth in developing regions, and resilience during post-pandemic recovery. Upcoming trends within this period are projected to be the rise of on-demand USM marketplaces, usage of artificial intelligence (AI) for inventory improvement, remote diagnostics and maintenance assist, focus on adhering to regulations, and collaborations and partnerships aimed at USM solutions.

Download a free sample of the air transport usm market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9378&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Air Transport USM Global Market Growth?

The anticipated increase in air passengers would significantly impact the air transport USM market. The term 'air passenger' is used to denote an individual or company primarily engaged in transporting people via aircraft interstate. As the volume of air traffic increases, so does the necessity for consistent aircraft maintenance, repairs, and part overhauls. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), based in Canada and facilitating airline activity, predicted there would be 4.0 billion passengers globally in 2024 (counting multiple-sector connecting flights as a single passenger), a return to the numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic. Figures show a likely 83% total of passengers in 2021 and similarly, a predicted 83% in 2022. This increases each year with expectations of 94% in 2023, 103% in 2024, and finally reaching 111% in 2025. Therefore, the growing volume of air passengers bolsters the ascent of the air transport USM market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Air Transport USM Market?

Major players in the Air Transport USM Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Delta Air Lines

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Lufthansa Technik AG

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• AirLiance Materials LLC

• HEICO Corporation

• Triumph Group

• VSE Aviation Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Air Transport USM Market?

The focus of major corporations in the air transport USM market is currently aimed on the creation of advanced technological solutions such as air cargo links, designed to boost efficiency and simplify logistics procedures. Air cargo links are transport junctions which support the transit of goods across various destinations by air, coupling air and ground logistics to improve efficiency and timely delivery within the supply chain. A recent example is a new air cargo link launched in April 2023, between the U.S. and China by A.P. Moller-Maersk, a shipping and logistics firm based in Denmark. This service was established to boost their logistics offerings and keep pace with increasing regional demands. This strategic move by Maersk aims to broaden its air freight capabilities, ensuring speedy delivery times and improved supply chain productivity. The service will employ both dedicated freighters and commercial passenger aircraft for goods transportation, capable of servicing e-commerce and traditional shipping requirements. This step highlights Maersk’s dedication to offering comprehensive logistics solutions and adapting to changes within the market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Air Transport USM Market Report?

The air transport usm market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Engine, Components, Airframe

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Turboprop Aircraft, Regional Aircraft

3) By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Engine: Turbine Engines, Piston Engines, Engine Parts And Accessories

2) By Components: Landing Gear Components, Avionics And Electronic Components, Hydraulic And Pneumatic Components, Electrical Components

3) By Airframe: Fuselage Sections, Wing Assemblies, Tail Sections, Structural Components

View the full air transport usm market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-transport-usm-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Air Transport USM Industry?

In 2024, the most significant region for the air transport USM market was Asia-Pacific. It's anticipated to experience the most rapid growth globally throughout the projected period. The air transport USM market report encapsulates data from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Air Transport USM Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Evtol Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/evtol-aircraft-global-market-report

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.