Special Audit Details Investigation of Former Educational Service Center Council of Governments Intervention Specialist

COLUMBUS — A special audit released Thursday details the investigation into a former intervention specialist for the Educational Service Center Council of Governments, who was convicted after she was paid for janitorial hours that she did not actually work.

Megan Catalogna pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft in office. Her sentence included payment of $16,707.50 in restitution and audit costs, 400 hours of community service, and four years of community control.

An 18-month prison sentence was deferred unless she violates the community control terms. She also will be forever barred from serving in a position of public employment or trust.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) began investigating Catalogna after receiving a complaint alleging she had submitted fraudulent timesheets to the Educational Service Center Council of Governments through her position at Tri-State STEM+M High School in South Point in Lawrence County and was paid for janitorial hours she did not work.

The Lawrence County Grand Jury handed down the indictment against Catalogna in November 2024. SIU attorneys served as special prosecutor in the case.

The full special audit detailing SIU’s findings is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 137 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

