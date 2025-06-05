SportX and Streamr.ai Partner to Democratize Sports Advertising with AI-Powered Creative and Branded Entertainment

SportX, the trailblazing platform reshaping the future of sports advertising, announced partnership with Streamr.ai, a leader in AI-powered brand creative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportX, the trailblazing platform reshaping the future of sports advertising, today announced a strategic partnership with Streamr.ai, a leader in AI-powered brand creative and real-time targeting. This collaboration introduces a transformative model designed to level the playing field—bringing premium sports advertising within reach of advertisers from emerging brands to global giants.At the heart of the partnership is a shared mission: to democratize sports advertising by combining scalable media access with intelligent, data-driven creative. SportX unlocks premium live sports inventory traditionally reserved for top-tier buyers, while Streamr.ai powers adaptive, AI-enhanced creative that personalizes messaging in real time.“This partnership is about unlocking opportunity for all advertisers—not just the biggest spenders,” said Carmine Parisi, CEO at SportX. “We’re not only making high-impact sports media more accessible, we’re making it smarter—with AI-powered creative and real-time campaign performance you can measure end-to-end.”As part of its broader vision, SportX is also expanding its branded entertainment capabilities, enabling advertisers to go beyond traditional ad formats. Through integrations into live sports content, highlights, and original series, brands can now tell richer, more authentic stories that engage fans across platforms.The unified platform empowers advertisers to:Access scalable sports media inventory across leagues, teams, and live eventsDeliver dynamic, performance-optimized creative using Streamr.ai’s audience intelligence and personalizationMeasure impact across the entire funnel—from awareness to action to transactionLeverage branded entertainment for deeper fan engagement and cultural relevance“At Streamr.ai, we believe smart data should fuel smart storytelling,” said Jonathan Moffie, CEO of Streamr.ai. “This partnership allows brands of all sizes to compete on the biggest stage with creativity that’s agile, contextual, and effective.”Together, SportX and Streamr.ai are breaking down barriers in sports advertising—enabling any brand, big or small, to activate high-performance campaigns through a single, intelligent platform.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact David Bray.

