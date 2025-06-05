National Foundation for Bureau of Indian Education Names Heath Clayton as Lead Executive Officer

New Lead Executive Officer, Heath Clayton (Chickasaw)

The Congressionally-chartered National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education, is the official Foundation for the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE).

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the Congressionally-chartered National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education , the official Foundation for the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Heath Clayton as its new Lead Executive Officer. A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation , Clayton brings more than two decades of experience in leadership roles across federal policy, education, healthcare, and the private sector.As Lead Executive Officer, Clayton will oversee national efforts to strengthen BIE schools through fundraising, innovation and a focus on student achievement. His appointment reflects the Board’s strategic commitment to advancing results-driven solutions that improve educational outcomes for Native students.“We selected Heath following a national search not only because of his deep expertise but because of the clarity and urgency he brings to the work of Native education and supporting Native youth nationally,” said Kara Bobroff (Diné/Lakota), Chair of the Board . “His track record in public service, systems change, and Tribal engagement reflects the values and direction we believe are essential to moving BIE schools forward. Heath has the strategic insight and leadership and vision to create a strong path forward for Native students.”Clayton previously served in senior leadership roles at Deloitte and JPMorgan Chase, where he launched and led the firm’s Native American affairs strategy. His public service career began at The White House, followed by roles in the U.S. Congress and the Department of Energy. He is currently the Board Chair of Texas Native Health, the Indian Health Services-funded health system for Texas and serves on the Next Generation Advisory Council for the American Indian College Fund.The Chickasaw Nation celebrated the announcement. “Heath Clayton is a leader of integrity and purpose,” said Bill Anoatubby, Governor of the Chickasaw Nation. “His commitment to First American youth and families has been evident throughout his career, and we are pleased to see him step into this critical national role at such a pivotal time for tribal education.”Clayton also teaches Corporate Social Responsibility and Ethics at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business and serves as an Expert in Residence at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College. In 2022, he was selected as a Presidential Leadership Scholar, working with Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to expand early-career pathways for Native youth.“I’m honored to take on this role and deeply grateful for the Board’s confidence in me,” said Clayton. “As someone whose own journey was shaped by Tribal values and public service, I believe in the transformational power of education—and in the responsibility we all share to ensure Native students have every opportunity to succeed.”

