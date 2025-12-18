The National Fund (BIE Foundation) Launches Principal Coaching Program with Bureau of Indian Education and New Leaders

The National Fund is the Congressionally Chartered Foundation for the Bureau of Indian Education

Engaging with 25 school principals across 12 states, the initiative adapts the New Leaders evidence-based Transformational Leadership Framework for BIE schools.

By investing in principals, we’re investing in the future of Native education, where every child can learn in a school grounded in their language, culture, and community.” — Heath Clayton, Lead Executive Officer of the National Fund

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education launched its Principal Coaching Program, developed in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Education and New Leaders. The initiative began November 1, 2025, engaging with 25 school principals across 12 states.Supporting principals’ instructional leadership is one of the most effective ways to ensure that students meet their potential. This program adapts the New Leaders evidence-based Transformational Leadership Framework for school leaders in BIE-funded schools. The program provides Bureau administration personalized, high-impact coaching to strengthen instructional leadership, support teacher retention, and enhance student outcomes.“This program represents exactly what the National Fund was created to do — bring resources, partners, and innovation together to strengthen the Bureau of Indian Education,” said Heath Clayton (Chickasaw), Lead Executive Officer of the National Fund. “By investing in principals, we’re investing in the future of Native education, where every child can learn in a school grounded in their language, culture, and community.”As former principals and superintendents, the New Leaders coaches provide tailored support to school leaders across BIE. The program helps principals refine systems, structures, and mindsets to lead high-quality instruction while addressing both technical and adaptive challenges.“Strong school leadership is a cornerstone of educational excellence,” said Tony Dearman (Cherokee), Director of the Bureau of Indian Education. “Strengthening leadership at our schools will allow us to more effectively fulfill our mission of providing culturally relevant, high-quality education that prepares students for success.”The program is designed not to add new demands to principals’ workloads but to help them prioritize, problem-solve, and implement effective strategies that improve outcomes for students and teachers. Nationally, more than 80% of participants in New Leaders’ coaching programs have reported that the trusted coaching relationship was the most valuable professional development of their educational careers, driving measurable gains in leadership and school performance.“We are honored to partner with the National Fund and the Bureau of Indian Education to support principals who are leading with vision, resilience, and deep commitment to their communities,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Chief Executive Officer of New Leaders. “By adapting our Transformational Leadership Framework for BIE schools, we are not just sharing best practices. We are co-creating solutions that advance academic excellence for every student.”The National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education (The National Fund) is the Congressionally chartered foundation for the Bureau of Indian Education and its 185+ BIE-funded schools. As a 501(c)(3) organization, The National Fund garners resources and partnerships that support community-led efforts to create educational environments where Native students thrive—grounded in their language, culture, and holistic well-being. In 2025, The National Fund awarded $6.6 million to eight BIE schools for Native language immersion programs. Learn more at www.nfeaie.org or contact info@nfeaie.org.For over two decades New Leaders, a national nonprofit, has advanced educational excellence by preparing and supporting transformational educators who drive student success. New Leaders has the strongest evidence base of any principal preparation program and a growing portfolio of impact across teaching and leadership, with more than 8,000 alumni serving in 42 states, reaching over two million students each year. Guided by a clear vision—educational excellence for every student, opportunity for every educator, and impact in every community—New Leaders is redefining what’s possible for schools nationwide. For more information, visit www.NewLeaders.org The Bureau of Indian Education supports educational opportunities for more than 400,000 American Indian and Alaska Native students nationwide through early childhood, K–12, and postsecondary programs. BIE directly operates 55 schools, funds 128 Tribally controlled schools across 23 states, and supports native students in public schools through the Johnson-O’Malley program. The Bureau also provides early childhood and special education services, and it advances postsecondary opportunities by operating Haskell Indian Nations University and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute while funding 33 Tribal Colleges and Universities that serve more than 22,000 students. Learn more at www.bie.edu

