Synchrocare Expands Franchise Program to Missouri, Opening New Pathways in the Growing Medical Device Market

Synchrocare’s franchise program empowers entrepreneurs with access to innovative medical devices, multiple revenue streams, and comprehensive support.

Empowering Entrepreneurs to Help Transform U.S. Healthcare Through a Proven Franchise Model

Franchisees gain access to a powerful business framework designed to support growth and deliver value to the healthcare community.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

MO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare LLC, a trusted name in advanced medical device sales and solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its national franchise program to Missouri. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s broader mission to improve healthcare delivery while enabling entrepreneurs to participate in a high-growth industry.The U.S. healthcare market, valued at $3.6 trillion, includes a $500 billion medical device sector projected to exceed $650 billion by 2032. Synchrocare’s franchise program offers a structured, scalable way for business-minded professionals and sales specialists to enter this dynamic space - with operational support, product access, and training built in.Founded in 2005, Synchrocare has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge medical technologies and maintaining long-standing relationships with healthcare providers based on quality, service, and trust. The franchise model builds on this legacy by enabling qualified individuals to represent a portfolio of in-demand products sourced from leading global manufacturers.“Our expansion into Missouri is an exciting opportunity to partner with individuals who want to build meaningful businesses in a resilient, high-impact industry,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.Synchrocare franchisees receive:• Access to a diverse and high-quality product catalog, including orthopedic, spine, biologic, and surgical devices• Turnkey business infrastructure, including logistics, training, and compliance support• A comprehensive onboarding and training curriculum, including anatomy, medical technology, and consultative sales strategy• Ongoing coaching and relationship-building tools to support long-term developmentUnlike traditional sales roles, Synchrocare franchisees operate under a well-supported ownership model. This empowers them to build sustainable customer relationships and generate multiple revenue streams while contributing to improved patient care.While financial success is never guaranteed, the franchise model offers strong potential for motivated individuals seeking to grow a business in one of the country’s most robust economic sectors.Entrepreneurs in Missouri and across the U.S. now have access to a franchise opportunity that combines purpose, potential, and professional independence. To learn more, visit: www.synchrocare.com /franchising.Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.