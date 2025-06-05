Big Lab Digital Agency Highlights Buyer Preferences on Dubai Islands

Big Lab Digital Agency presents analysis of buyer demand and property preferences on Dubai Islands, highlighting popular formats and current trends.

While the market previously focused on high-rise complexes, today we are seeing a clear shift toward low- and mid-rise developments that offer greater privacy and direct access to beaches.” — Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Lab Digital Agency has analyzed buyer demand for new property offerings on Dubai Islands, a major development in the northern part of Dubai, formerly known as Deira Islands . According to the agency’s experts, buyer and investor preferences in Dubai’s real estate market are increasingly shifting towards contemporary low- and mid-rise residential communities and waterfront residences.Dubai Islands, previously referred to as Deira Islands, comprise five man-made islands with a total area of 17 square kilometers, featuring large-scale projects by leading developers. According to representatives from the agency, the main driver of demand is the emergence of new neighborhoods with direct access to the waterfront. Buyers are increasingly seeking properties for sale in Dubai Islands , attracted not only by comfort, but also by long-term value growth, well-developed infrastructure, and a high quality of life.“In recent months, we have seen a steady increase in interest for projects on Dubai Islands, particularly in the segment of waterfront residences. While the market previously focused on high-rise complexes, today we are seeing a clear shift toward low- and mid-rise developments that offer greater privacy, more green space, and direct access to beaches,” noted Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency.According to the agency’s analysis, the highest demand among buyers of real estate on Dubai Islands is for studios and one-bedroom apartments. These formats are optimal both for investment and rental purposes as well as for personal use. There is also strong interest in villas among buyers; however, the current selection of such properties is limited, as the majority of new projects in the area are focused on apartments and boutique-style residences.Many of the region’s leading developers have launched projects on Dubai Islands, including Ellington Cove by Ellington Properties, Azura Residences by IGO, Cotier House by Imtiaz, Zephyra Residences by Arsenal East, Rena by Avenew, and Haven Bay by Metac. The master developer, Nakheel, has introduced several residential communities on Dubai Islands, including the Bay Grove Residences community.Big Lab’s analysts highlight that these developments combine the benefits of a boutique approach, high security, access to private waterfronts, and a broad range of amenities tailored to different types of buyers. Most new projects feature their own swimming pools, relaxation areas, often private beaches, landscaped parks and sports facilities, access to marinas, and a full suite of modern services for residents.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab is a Dubai-based digital agency specializing in marketing and communications for the luxury real estate sector. The agency develops strategic promotional campaigns for high-end residential developments across the UAE and international markets, focusing on SEO, web development, performance marketing, and AI-powered tools. Big Lab works primarily with ultra-luxury real estate projects targeting high-net-worth individuals and global property buyers.

