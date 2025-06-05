M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH IGNITES NATIONAL CHRONIC DISEASE MOVEMENT, FIRST WAVE OF LOCAL LEADERS TO JOIN FORCES IN CHICAGO

"M.A.P. Your Health" Campaign M.A.P. Your Health Chicago: Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair

Unified commitment to tackle chronic care needs by bringing trusted resources to one destination for families to connect with essential resources

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed —the inventor of the world’s first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care—announced the first wave of local health leaders joining forces to lead the M.A.P. Your Health Chicago : Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair. The forum is being developed in collaboration with community-based health organizations and advocates that share a mission to enhance access, education, and early intervention, particularly among under-resourced populations. Together, partners are aligning their unique expertise, from community health outreach to patient safety education, to create an action-oriented platform in Chicago. The event is part of a larger movement, “M.A.P. Your Health”—a nationwide campaign launched by Orange Biomed in May 2025, aimed at empowering community members to monitor their risk factors for chronic disease. Additional event partners, detailed agenda, and location will be announced in the coming weeks. Learn more about the event and reach out to join “This partnership represents a unified commitment to tackle Chicago’s chronic care needs by bringing trusted resources to one, free destination where community members can easily learn about prevention, early diagnosis, and disease management from local health and wellness experts,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed. “Our first set of partners were selected based on their commitment to support the local community and the broad range of services and insights they offer. Local healthcare leaders will be on-site to answer questions, share critical care materials, and lead family-friendly activities tailored to the needs of Chicagoans of all ages.”Current confirmed partners include DEEP™, Howard Brown Health, and Project Patient Care.- DEEP™ is an American Diabetes Association (ADA) support program that has been shown to be successful in helping participants take control of their diabetes and reduce the risk of complications. DEEP™ was developed for use in high-risk populations and is adaptable in order to be culturally relevant for different population needs.- Howard Brown Health is a federally qualified health center serving more than 40,000 adults and youth at 7 health centers and outreach sites across Chicago. As one the Midwest’s largest health centers, Howard Brown continually provides affordable and accessible health care services and programs to all patients.- Project Patient Care is an independent nonprofit organization working to prevent medical errors and continuously improve healthcare quality. They are a diverse community of patients, family members of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and organizational leaders.“The lack of access to testing and delayed diagnosis are two of the biggest challenges we must solve, and it starts by engaging with communities directly,” explained Pat Merryweather-Arges, Executive Director of Project Patient Care. According to Terra Campbell, Associate Director of Community Relations at Howard Brown Health, “It's about awareness and education for the most vulnerable: the everyday person who is raising children, managing a household, and working a nine-to-five job.” Campbell added that her goal is “to create interventions that provide awareness and access to improve health outcomes for the most vulnerable.”The Chicago event will feature expert-led panel discussions, wellness activities, and hands-on learning stations designed to leave families with practical resources they can use right away. Participants will be able to ask health questions, interact with real-time demonstrations, and take home actionable insights for managing chronic conditions, staying active, and making informed care decisions.Additional community partners are invited to host informational sessions, provide youth-oriented programming, present booths with care materials, and more. Local organizations and advocates seeking to join are encouraged to reach out to get involved: https://map.orangebiomed.com/prevent About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.The global impact of OBM rapid A1c was recognized in 2024 when the Korean Hospital Association honored it with the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology conducting single-cell analysis.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com About the “M.A.P. Your Health” CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of “M.A.P. Your Health”—a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today: https://map.orangebiomed.com

