Police on two suspects appearing before court for alleged murder of IFP MP

A task team established following the murder of an IFP Member of Parliament (MP), Khethamabala Sithole, has made a breakthrough in the investigation. Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, following the incident which took place at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong on 31 May 2025, at about 17:30.

It was reported that unknown men opened fire on a group of people gathered for a meeting. Sithole was declared dead on the scene while two more people were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries. One of the two injured was treated and discharged while the other is still in hospital.

On Monday, 2 June 2025, the team brought in three people for questioning. Two of them, aged 30 and 32, were linked to the incident while the third person was released. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The suspects will be appearing before the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court today, 5 June 2025.

Enquiries:

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo

Cell: 071 608 5490

#ServiceDeliveryZA