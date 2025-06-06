Global Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Set For 15.1% Growth, Reaching $19.74 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence in military market is witnessing an exponential growth in artificial intelligence, with projections suggesting that it will grow from $9.67 billion in 2024 to $11.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.4%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in budget allocations, increased cybersecurity concerns, proliferating data availability, surges in military threats, and widespread economic growth.

What Is The Future Projections Of The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market?

Further projections show a persistent growth trend into the next few years. The market size of artificial intelligence in the military sector is expected to escalate to $19.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. Key factors attributing to this growth in the forecast period encompass escalating geopolitical tensions, increase in research and development, growth of the military and defense sector, more government support, and rise in industrial automation.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers In The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market?

Artificial intelligence, characterized by the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to mimic human action, is increasingly finding application in the military. In line with this, numerous governments have established dedicated departments or organizations to develop new capabilities as well as plan, launch, and integrate artificial intelligence capabilities into military equipment.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence in Military Industry?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in military market include Charles River Analytics Inc., BAE Systems PLC., Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Microsoft Corporation.

What Are The Major Emerging Trends In The Market?

A key trend gaining traction in the artificial intelligence in military market is technological advancement. Players are investing significant efforts in creating innovative technologies to strengthen their market position. A notable example being Raytheon Technologies, a US-based aerospace and defense company, partnering with US-based company, C3 AI’s application platform in July 2022 to introduce next-generation artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML capabilities for the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node TITAN program of the US Army. TITAN is designed to ingest data from high-altitude and space using terrestrial and aerial sensors in order to provide targetable data and situational awareness.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence in military market spans several segments:

- By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

- By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent IVA or Virtual Agents, Other Technologies

- By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne

- By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation

- By Application: Information Processing, Simulation and Training, Warfare Platform, Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness, Cyber Security, Other Applications

With subsegments:

- By Hardware: AI-Powered Sensors, Robotics and Drones, Computing Hardware GPUs, TPUs, Network Infrastructure

- By Software: AI Algorithms and Models, Machine Learning Software, Data Analytics Software, Cybersecurity Software

- By Service: AI Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Development Services

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market?

In geographical terms, North America exhibited the largest regional market for artificial intelligence in military in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

