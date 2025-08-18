Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market?

The market size for sea transportation of perishable goods has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $2.06 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to the globalization of supply chains, a rising demand for fresh and frozen foods, strict quality and safety norms, increased consumption of exotic foods, government initiatives supporting exports, and the growing emphasis on cold chain logistics.

The market size of sea transportation for perishable goods is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $3.03 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors driving the growth over the forecast period include changing consumer demands for fresh products, the development of emerging markets, the adoption of cutting-edge packaging solutions, worldwide efforts to curb food wastage, and an increased demand for locally sourced and organic items. Key trends during the forecast period entail the incorporation of technology, direct-to-consumer trends, the use of digital platforms for reservation and monitoring, strategies to mitigate risks, the employment of intelligent technologies in cold chain management, and the implementation of real-time monitoring systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market?

The global surge in demand for processed food is likely to drive the expansion of the perishable goods sea transportation market. Processed food, defined as food that has been modified in any way from its natural state through procedures such as washing, heating, pasteurizing, canning, cooking, freezing, drying, dehydrating, mixing, baking, or packaging, is commonly transported using perishable goods sea transport growth. This method utilizes refrigerated vessels fully fitted with air circulation systems to preserve the food’s freshness. A 2022 article by Soocial, an American branding firm known for its expertise in slogans, premium domain names, and brand naming, pointed out that one in five UK individuals consume precooked meals on a weekly basis. Additionally, the market share of ready-to-eat meals in North America stood at 41.4% in the previous year. As a result of these factors, the burgeoning demand for processed food globally is propelling the growth of the perishable goods sea transportation market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market?

Major players in the Perishable Goods Sea Transportation include:

• A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

• CMA CGM Group

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• DSV Panalpina A/S

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

• Orient Overseas Container Line

• Schenker AG

• Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Industry?

Innovations in freight management technology have become a prominent trend in the perishable goods sea transportation sector. Leading businesses are incorporating these new technologies into their freight systems, enabling smarter and quicker transportation of perishable goods. Advanced technology integrations include Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification for effective shipment monitoring, machine learning, and sophisticated security features using the cloud. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, a Swiss transport and logistics firm partaking in the perishable goods sea transportation industry, inaugurated the Seaexplorer disruption indicator in January 2022. This tool offers insights into sea freight disruptions alongside profound analytics and latest trends on factors impacting worldwide trade. The combination of data analytics and the indicator offers trend line information that enhances customers' prediction and planning capabilities for potential future supply chain effects, thereby helping determine the most suitable strategy to follow.

What Segments Are Covered In The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Report?

The perishable goods sea transportationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Domestic Transportation, Outbound Transportation

2) By Order Type: Export, Import

3) By Application: Meat Chicken, Fish And Shellfish, Vegetables And Fruits, Bread Candy And Snacks, Dairy Products And Frozen Desserts, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Domestic Transportation: Inter-Island Transport, Coastal Transport

2) By Outbound Transportation: International Shipping, Cross-Border Transport

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for sea transportation of perishable goods. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report on this market provides coverage for areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

