Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Parabolic Flight Tourism Market?

There has been a dramatic increase in the size of the parabolic flight tourism market in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $33.73 billion in 2024, is expected to inflate to $45.2 billion by 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0%. This considerable growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as research & development, expansion of the aerospace industry, the excitement of early adopters, tourists seeking unique experiences, and an increase in disposable income.

In the coming years, there is an anticipated immense escalation in the market size of parabolic flight tourism, predicted to rise to $160.95 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.4%. Factors that can be associated with this growth during the projection period include the expansion of the commercial space industry, changes in regulations, ambitions in space exploration, initiatives in sustainability, market rivalry and diversification. The outlook for this period also sees trends such as a variety of consumer demographics, tailor-made experiences, eco-friendly practices, distinctive destination options, as well as medical and wellness focal points.

Download a free sample of the parabolic flight tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9841&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Growth?

The rise in interest in space-oriented tourism activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the parabolic flight tourism market growth in the future. Space tourism involves enterprises linked to the universe, encompassing journeys to outer space as a tourist, observing a rocket launch, star gazing, or visiting a location with a space theme. Due to their safety and cost-effectiveness, these upsurge in activities related to space tourism is likely to boost the parabolic flight tourism, making it an appealing option for the public and scientists for carrying out various scientific investigations. In line with this, in July 2022, the Space Foundation, a non-profit institution in the USA that provides information on space exploration, confirmed that the commercial sector generated most of the space industry's revenue, reflecting a 6.4% increase in returns. Around $224 billion was derived from the sales of products and services by space companies, while close to $138 billion was allocated to infrastructure development and provision of support for these industries. Thus, the rising popularity of space-themed tourism activities is invigorating the parabolic flight tourism market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Parabolic Flight Tourism Market?

Major players in the Parabolic Flight Tourism include:

• Zero Gravity Corporation

• Novespace

• MiGFlug GmbH

• Beings Systems

• Space Adventures

• Airbus Group SE

• Vegitel

• ASTRAX

• Virgin Galactic

• Spaceflight. Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Parabolic Flight Tourism Market?

The rise in technological innovations is a noteworthy trend gaining traction in the parabolic flight tourism industry. Prominent players in this field are eager to forge ahead with new technology-based solutions to bolster their market standing. For example, Zero-G, a US firm that offers weightless flight experiences, unveiled their intentions in June 2022 to launch a distinctive business concept that would provide in-flight studio recording facilities for musicians. As part of this initiative, Zero-G will modify the flight and coat the plane with a novel material to enhance sound and heat insulation.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Report?

The parabolic flight tourismmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Suborbital Parabolic Flight, Orbital Parabolic Flight

2) By Application: Scientific Research And Exploration, Leisure, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Government, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Suborbital Parabolic Flight: Zero Gravity Experience Flights, High-Altitude Experience Flights

2) By Orbital Parabolic Flight: Low Earth Orbit Flights, Extended Duration Orbital Flights

View the full parabolic flight tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parabolic-flight-tourism-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Parabolic Flight Tourism Industry?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most substantial region in the parabolic flight tourism market. The report on this market includes analyses of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

