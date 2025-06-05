Fastport Proudly Sponsors 'Miles for Veterans' Route 66 Virtual Challenge to Support Veteran Wellness

Waypoint Vets Route 66 Virtual Challenge Map

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport is honored to announce its participation as a sponsor in the Miles for Veterans: Waypoint Vets Route 66 Virtual Route Challenge, a national initiative dedicated to promoting veteran well-being, physical health, and historical awareness. Fastport is sponsoring the iconic Cadillac Ranch waypoint in Amarillo, TX as part of this impactful event.The 2025 Miles for Veterans: Waypoint Vets Route 66 Virtual Challenge officially launched on June 1 and will continue through March 1, 2026. This 2,200-mile virtual walking and running event invites participants nationwide to log miles and embark on a virtual journey along the iconic Route 66—known as “The Main Street of America.” Along the way, participants honor veterans, promote personal wellness, and celebrate the historic highway’s deep connections to both the trucking industry and military service.“As an Army veteran and proud Waypoint alumnus, I’m honored that Fastport is promoting health across the transportation industry,” said Dave Harrison, Executive Director of Workforce Development and Government Programs at Fastport. “Sponsoring the Cadillac Ranch Waypoint allows us to spotlight the rich history of Route 66 and the essential contributions veterans make to our industry.”The challenge is led by Rolling Strong in partnership with Waypoint Vets, a nonprofit founded by Army combat veteran SGT Sarah Lee that provides therapeutic adventures to help veterans reconnect with themselves and their community. “As veterans, we are capable of great things,” says SGT Sarah Lee. “We owe it to our Fallen and to each other to keep fighting the war within. Partnering with Rolling Strong and Fastport allows us to expand our mission and reach more veterans who are ready for healing.”More than 18 million U.S. veterans have transitioned into careers as commercial truck drivers. This strong link between the military and trucking industries inspired the creation of the Route 66 challenge. It underscores the value of supporting veterans not only through employment but also through personal growth and well-being.“Route 66 represents freedom, adventure, and the spirit of America,” said Stephen Kane, President of Rolling Strong. “By participating in this challenge, we honor and support our veterans while connecting to the transportation industry and encouraging health for all.”Participants will move at their own pace and log miles using a digital platform while virtually passing through 16 historic waypoints along Route 66. They are encouraged to share their journeys using the hashtag #M4V. To learn more, visit https://miles4vets.rollingstrong.com/ About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting and workforce challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary committed to supporting registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About Waypoint VetsWaypoint Vets, founded by SGT Sarah Lee, empowers veterans through transformative outdoor experiences that foster healing, camaraderie, and a renewed sense of purpose. Each event is professionally facilitated and part of an ongoing aftercare program designed to build long-term well-being.About Rolling StrongRolling Strong is a wellness platform founded to support the health and fitness of professional drivers. Through challenges, coaching, and industry partnerships, Rolling Strong promotes physical and mental health for those who keep America moving.

