Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, Growth Insights For Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market?

The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market has seen remarkable growth in recent years, growing from $2.03 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors including a rise in an aging population, a surge in healthcare expenditure, regulatory compliance, patient safety initiatives, and an increase in birth rates.

How Does The Future Of Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Look Like?

In the next few years, the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to see swift growth, projected to further rise to $3.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This forecasted growth can be credited to parental convenience, raised safety concerns, a surge in the number of working parents, and rapid urbanization. Noticeable trends predicted for the forecast period include telehealth integration, wireless connectivity, AI-powered insights, enhanced camera technology, and fall detection and prevention.

What Factors Are Driving The Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Growth?

A significant driver for the future growth of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructural development. Governments across the globe are launching numerous hospital infrastructure investment initiatives to enhance healthcare development in impoverished areas, paving the way for the demand for bed monitoring systems and baby monitoring systems. A notable instance being the United States, where the US government introduced the Build Back Better Act BBBA, investing over $2 billion in basic public health infrastructure to escalate the healthcare system's ability to respond to infectious and chronic diseases and environmental threats. The BBBA is expected to invest $100 million in 2022, $150 million in 2023, and $500 million from 2024 to 2026 for public health efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC. Therefore, such hefty investments in healthcare infrastructural development are driving the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market growth.

What Companies Are Leading The Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market?

Major industry players in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market encompass Wellsens Inc., XSENSOR Technology Corporation, SensorCare Systems Ltd., Smart Caregiver Corporation, Eight Sleep Inc., Infant Optics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., VTech Communications Inc., Nanit Inc., iBaby Labs Inc., Withings Inc., Hisense Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC., Emfit Ltd., EarlySense Inc., Tekscan Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Angelcare Monitors Inc., Owlet Baby Care Inc., among others.

Are There Any Prominent Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Trends?

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market. Major companies operating in this sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their positions. For instance, in August 2023, Dozee and Midmark India launched India’s first connected bed platform for automating patient monitoring in hospital beds. This innovation, powered by cloud and artificial intelligence technology and employing next-generation sensors, significantly aids in monitoring patients in HDU, step-down ICUs, and non-ICU wards.

How Is The Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Segmented?

The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market report segments the market by:

1 By Type: Bedsore Monitoring Solutions, Baby Monitoring Solutions, Elderly Monitoring Solutions, Sleep Monitoring Solutions

2 By End-User: Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Nursing Home, Assisted Living Facilities

The Bedsore Monitoring Solutions are further segmented into Pressure Mapping Systems, Wearable Sensors, and Smart Mattresses; the Baby Monitoring Solutions entail Video Baby Monitors, Audio Baby Monitors, and Wearable Baby Monitors; the Elderly Monitoring Solutions include Fall Detection Systems, Health Monitoring Wearables, and Remote Monitoring Systems; and Sleep Monitoring Solutions break down into Sleep Trackers, Smart Mattresses, and Sleep Apnea Monitors.

What are the Key Regional Insights?

North America dominated the bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

