Bioadhesives Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Investigation of the Market, Future Outlook, and Market Drivers

Bioadhesives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Bioadhesives Market?

A significant expansion has been noted in the bioadhesives market in recent years. The market size has grown rapidly, projected to increase from $5.58 billion in 2024 to $6.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. This historic growth period has been driven by a surge in environmental awareness, stricter regulations, increased demand for biodegradable products, the rise in pharmaceutical and also medical industries.

What Does The Future Hold For The Bioadhesives Market?

Jump towards the future and we see the bioadhesives market size expected to continue its rapid growth. It is pegged to reach $9.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. This forecasted growth period is expected to be fuelled by increasing investment in renewable resources, expansion of packaging sector, rising construction industry, and economic growth. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include natural and bioengineered polymers, integration of 3D printing, nano-bioadhesives development, and enhanced partnerships and collaboration.

What's Sparking The Growth Of The Bioadhesives Market?

Driving the bioadhesives market growth significantly are the governmental regulations and policies aimed at controlling environmental pollution. Governments worldwide are ever more concerned about the harmful effects of pollution on public health and the environment, leading to the implementation of stricter air pollution control regulations. This, in turn, has escalated the demand for the use of bio-based materials like bioadhesives. An illustrative example took place in the United Kingdom in March 2022. The UK government set additional goals to be incorporated into the Environment Act 2021. This includes a legally obligatory goal to reduce fine particulate matter PM2.5 levels to 10 micrograms per cubic metre µg/m^3 by 2040. Such government-led initiatives are expected to significantly propagate the bioadhesives market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bioadhesives Market?

Major market players operating in the bioadhesives arena include heavy hitters like Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Jowat SE, Adhesive Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecological Adhesives LLC, Bioadhesive Alliance Inc., Sappi Limited, Rampf Holding GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics LLC, NEXUS Adhesives LLC, Cargill Incorporated, and Avery Dennison Corporation, to name a few.

What Are The Emerging Trends Of The Bioadhesives Market?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are emerging as popular trends within the bioadhesives market. These partnerships and collaborations are the tactics of choice for key players seeking to reinforce their market positions. For instance, in March 2023, India-based medtech entity, Axio Biosolutions, launched the Ax-Surgi Surgical Hemostat. This non-absorbable medical device, designed to control severe bleeding in surgical and trauma scenarios, uses a chitosan-based biopolymer and operates through bioadhesive action.

How Is The Bioadhesives Market Segmented?

The bioadhesives market covered in this report is strategically segmented into plant-based and animal-based types. Furthermore, it's segmented by various production methods and industries which include Packaging Industries, Paper And Pulp Industries, Construction Industry, Personal Care, Healthcare, and others. In terms of plant and animal-based adhesives, they are further categorized into starch-based, cellulose-based, soy-based, lignin-based adhesives, and gelatin-based, casein-based, collagen-based, hides and tallow-based adhesives respectively.

What Is The Regional Landscape Of This Market?

From a regional perspective, Europe was dominant in the bioadhesives market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other areas covered in this market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

