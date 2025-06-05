OSCE Mission to Montenegro facilitates discussion on establishing national press safety mechanism

Recognizing the urgency to proactively protect journalists, Montenegrin stakeholders are working toward establishing a national press safety mechanism. In support of this effort, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro assists Montenegro in crafting a roadmap towards the creation of such mechanism modelled on PersVeilig, a Dutch press safety mechanism launched in 2019.

As part of its ongoing support, the Mission in co-operation with the Montenegro Media Trade Union, organized a workshop titled “Establishing a National Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists in Montenegro”, on 3 and 4 June. The event brought together representatives from the prosecution, police, media, civil society, ministries, and international partners. Participants examined the Dutch model and discussed how it might be adapted to address the specific challenges Montenegro faces in responding to threats against journalists.

Opening the workshop, Head of the Mission Jan Haukaas emphasized that creating a press safety mechanism necessitates close co-ordination and co-operation among media outlets, owners, journalists, editors, police and the prosecution authorities. “Recognizing the essential role of media freedom, pluralism, and the diversity of voices in sustaining democracy and comprehensive security, OSCE participating States must intensify efforts to safeguard journalists’ rights and safety,” said Ambassador Haukaas. “Particularly concerning is the rise of online violence and information disorder, which disproportionally target women journalists, as well as different forms of gender-based violence,” added Ambassador Haukaas.

Mirko Bošković, legal expert with the Trade Union, noted significant progressing in strengthening legal protection of journalists, especially through amendments to the criminal code. “The institutional response to attacks has improved, with quicker judicial action and tougher verdicts,” said Bošković. Nonetheless, he also emphasized that “further progress is needed, especially in the development of non-criminal regulations and the establishment of more effective mechanisms—such as a SOS emergency line, specialized units for case handling, and individual support structures.”

The Dutch Press Safety Mechanism is led by Peter ter Velde, a Dutch journalist and author, who was hired as an expert presenter for this event.

The Mission will continue to support Montenegro’s institutions in their efforts to safeguard the rights and protect the safety of journalists in line with the country’s OSCE commitments.