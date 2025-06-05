Mark Gilbert, CEO of ATN, Shares Strategic Guidance as U.S. Considers Auto Parts Tariff Exemptions for Carmakers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. weighs imposing a 25% tariff on imported auto parts, dealerships and manufacturers are facing a period of uncertainty. However, President Donald Trump’s recent indication that exemptions may be granted to American automakers has sparked cautious optimism. Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network ( ATN ), believes dealerships should prepare now, regardless of the outcome.“These tariff discussions highlight how interconnected and vulnerable the automotive supply chain really is,” says Gilbert. “But it also presents an opportunity for dealerships to adapt, realign their strategies, and show resilience in the face of market shifts.”The proposed tariffs, aimed at strengthening domestic production, could significantly increase costs for automakers that rely on imported parts. While exemptions may lessen the burden for U.S. manufacturers, the impact on dealership operations remains complex. Supply chain delays, fluctuating inventory, and rising vehicle prices are all in play.Gilbert stresses that dealerships must focus on three core areas: inventory agility, proactive customer communication, and team training.“Dealerships that can quickly shift inventory strategies—focusing on domestically produced models or diversifying suppliers—will be in a better position to manage disruption,” Gilbert notes. He also recommends stocking up on used and certified pre-owned vehicles, which may see increased demand if new car prices spike due to tariffs.Equally important is clear, consistent communication with customers. “We know today’s buyers are tuned to the news. When they hear about tariffs, they worry about higher prices or fewer choices. Dealerships need to address those concerns head-on,” says Gilbert. That means educating sales teams to explain potential price changes, offering flexible financing options, and providing transparent guidance to build trust.Gilbert also emphasizes that training is a dealership’s best investment during uncertain times. “Your people are your front line. Equipping them with the knowledge and tools to navigate these conversations confidently will make a huge difference in customer satisfaction and retention.”ATN is actively working with dealer partners nationwide to update training modules in response to the evolving policies. Programs now include guidance on customer reassurance, sales agility in pricing-sensitive environments, and adapting to fluctuating inventory.“If the exemptions go through, we may avoid some of the most severe cost hikes—but the environment will still be competitive,” says Gilbert. “Dealerships that move now, prepare their teams, and stay transparent with their customers will have the edge.”

