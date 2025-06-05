Ace Therapeutics Releases Custom Models to Empower Alzheimer's Disease Research

Ace Therapeutics has unveiled a suite of customizable in vivo and in vitro models designed to accelerate Alzheimer's disease (AD) drug development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Therapeutics, a leading innovator in preclinical research models, has unveiled a suite of customizable in vivo and in vitro models designed to accelerate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) drug development. With neurodegenerative disorders posing a growing global health challenge, Ace Therapeutics’ advanced platforms provide researchers with highly predictive, translatable tools to evaluate novel therapeutics more efficiently.

Alzheimer’s disease research relies on a variety of in vitro (cell-based) and in vivo (animal-based) models to study disease mechanisms, test potential therapies, and understand pathology. Cell-based models (e.g. organoids, iPSC-derived neurons, cell lines) are used to study molecular and cellular mechanisms of AD. Animal-based models including transgenic mouse models, rat models, and zebrafish models help study AD progression, behavior, and therapeutic interventions. Each model has strengths and limitations, and researchers often use a combination to validate findings.

Bridging the Gap in Alzheimer’s Research

Despite decades of research, Alzheimer’s disease remains a complex puzzle, with many clinical trials failing due to inadequate preclinical models. Ace Therapeutics addresses this critical bottleneck by offering:

Genetically engineered mouse models that recapitulate key AD pathologies, including amyloid-beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles.

Humanized in vitro systems featuring disease-specific neurons and glial cells for mechanistic studies.

Custom model development tailored to concrete research needs, such as targeting early-stage biomarkers or sporadic AD subtypes.

“Our custom Alzheimer's disease preclinical models are engineered to mirror the human disease phenotype more accurately, reducing translational risks in drug development,” said the business development manager at Ace Therapeutics. “By collaborating with researchers, we help optimize lead compounds and identify clinically relevant outcomes faster.”

Why Partner with Ace Therapeutics?

High preclinical relevance – Models validated against human omics data for better predictivity.

End-to-end support – From model selection to biomarker analysis and histopathology.

Speed and efficiency – Fast turnaround times without compromising the integrity of outcome data by streamlined workflow.

With partnerships spanning top biopharma companies and academic institutions, Ace Therapeutics is at the forefront of democratizing access to precision models and AD drug development services. Its models are specifically designed to bridge the gap between basic research and therapeutic development for both familial and sporadic AD subtypes.

