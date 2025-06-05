Qbic Unleashes VividStream Pro AV: Scalable 4K AVoIP for Modern Environments

Qbic Technology announces the global launch of its highly anticipated VividStream Pro AV Series, comprising the AVC-100 Master Control, AVE-100 Encoder, and AVD-100 Decoder.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing 4K AV over IP (AVoIP) distribution, Qbic Technology, a pioneering force in intelligent IoT and professional AV solutions, today announces the global launch of its highly anticipated VividStream Pro AV Series. This integrated ecosystem, comprising the AVC-100 Master Control, AVE-100 Encoder, and AVD-100 Decoder, is designed to meet the growing demands for high-performance and agile AV deployments.

Traditional AV infrastructure often creates disconnected experiences because of complex wiring, limited scalability, and fragmented control, all of which hinder collaboration. The VividStream Pro AV Series solves these problems with a transformative IP-based architecture. It provides pristine Ultra HDR visuals, near-zero latency, and unified, intuitive control. Unlike legacy AVoIP systems, VividStream delivers uncompromised 4K60 performance on standard 1G networks, significantly reducing infrastructure costs and simplifying deployment.

This unified control experience expands significantly through VividStream's seamless integration with the broader Qbic ecosystem. As a result, comprehensive AV management is now available directly within the modern professional space, accessible via the AVC-100’s WebGUI or compatible Qbic panels with their dedicated control app.

"At Qbic, we believe the future of professional AV isn't just about technology, but about empowering seamless communication and collaboration with minimal friction," said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. "The VividStream Pro AV Series embodies this belief, offering a truly integrated solution that builds upon our comprehensive ecosystem to dramatically simplify deployment, enable limitless scalability, and empower organizations to elevate their AV experience across every space."

A Seamless Trio for Every AV Scenario

Each product in the VividStream lineup plays a focused role in enabling high-performance AV across diverse spaces:

AVC-100 Controller: The intelligent core of the system, the AVC-100 provides centralized signal routing, intuitive device grouping, and real-time monitoring via its powerful WebGUI, ensuring unparalleled control over complex AV networks.

For smaller deployments or localized control needs, compatible Qbic panels (TD-1070 Lite, TD-1060 Slim, and Luminen 10/10 Pro) offer an intuitive alternative through their built-in app, delivering touch-first management of AVE-100 and AVD-100 devices without requiring the dedicated controller.

AVE-100 Encoder: Placed at the source end, the AVE-100 transmits crisp 4K60 video and audio over IP from media players, PCs, or conferencing systems—all over a standard 1G network—ensuring pristine source content reaches its destination without compromise.

AVD-100 Decoder: Installed at display endpoints, the AVD-100 receives and renders high-quality content with minimal latency, while supporting real-time USB/KVM functionality. Designed to operate on 1G bandwidth, it transforms any display into a high-performance endpoint for collaborative and immersive experiences, eliminating the need for costly network upgrades.

The VividStream Pro AV Series, with its modular design, advanced feature set, and seamless integration with Qbic panels, doesn't just redefine—it reimagines the capabilities of AV over IP. Whether optimizing a single meeting room or orchestrating a sprawling multi-site corporate network, Qbic empowers organizations with the clarity, control, and confidence to scale smarter and communicate more effectively than before.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

