Exeon Supported NATO’s Largest Cyber Defense Exercise: Locked Shields 2025

Exeon, a leading European NDR provider proudly confirmed its second successful participation in Locked Shields, the world’s largest cyber defense exercise.

This exercise validates the importance of European-led cybersecurity innovation and the value of AI-based NDR in countering nation-state-level threats.” — Gregor Erismann, Exeon’s Co-CEO

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeon, a leading European provider of AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions, proudly confirmed its second successful participation in Locked Shields, the world’s largest and most complex live-fire cyber defense exercise.

Organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and hosted in Madrid, the 2025 edition of Locked Shields took place from May 7–8, marking its 15th anniversary. This year’s exercise saw participation from over 4,000 cyber professionals across 41 nations, organized into 17 Blue Teams. Each team was tasked with defending the fictional nation of Berylia against advanced cyberattacks targeting critical services such as power, water, telecommunications, and defense systems.

Exeon had worked as part of an international team from Switzerland, Spain, and Brazil as Blue Team 15 (BT15), where more than 200 experts, including members of the armed forces, civil authorities, and private sector partners, formed BT15.

Exeon's participation focused on strengthening incident detection and response through AI-powered threat detection and advanced behavioral analysis, which enabled effective detection of attacks even in highly isolated environments such as OT networks. In the exercise, one of the key tasks was to defend Berylia's critical infrastructure, such as its power grids and substations. This was a highly topical issue as a major blackout occurred in Spain and Portugal at almost the same time. ExeonTrace proved particularly valuable due to its agentless deployment and robust offline detection capabilities, as well as its open architecture, which allowed it to quickly react and adapt to new situations such as this escalating cyber-attack scenario.

Locked Shields 2025 provided a realistic training environment. Red teams launched more than 8,000 coordinated attacks against the virtual infrastructures defended by the blue teams. These included simulated attacks on both military and civilian systems, testing technical capacity and the teams' response speed and adaptability. This year’s edition introduced a new crisis communication platform to support strategic messaging while emphasizing forensic analysis and social media incident handling as central aspects of the scenario.

Exeon’s contribution to Locked Shields highlights its dedication to international cyber resilience. By contributing advanced NDR technology and expertise, Exeon supports NATO allies in defending critical infrastructure, enhancing cyber preparedness, and fostering global cooperation in the face of evolving digital threats through realistic, collaborative defense training.

