Exeon Welcomes Patrick Naef as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate International Growth

Exeon accelerates international growth with Patrick Naef as strategic advisor

Exeon welcomes Patrick Naef as a strategic advisor to drive global expansion with his expertise in IT strategy, cybersecurity and digital transformation

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeon Analytics AG, a leading Swiss cyber security company specializing in AI-driven security analytics, welcomes Patrick Naef as a strategic advisor. With his extensive experience, Patrick Naef will play a critical role in supporting Exeon's international expansion.

Patrick Naef brings a wealth of global technology experience to Exeon. He serves as a Managing Partner at Boyden Executive Search and is a Member of the Franke Group Board of Directors, a globally recognized manufacturing company. Previously, Patrick spent over a decade as CIO at Emirates Airline & Group in Dubai, where he was responsible for significant IT transformations and innovation strategies. He was also a Non-Executive Director on the Board of SITA, a global IT and telecommunications provider to the aviation industry. Furthermore, he acted as CEO of Mercator, an Emirates subsidiary providing IT solutions to airlines worldwide. His impressive CV includes Swissair, SIG Group, Zurich Insurance, HP, and Bank Julius Baer management positions. In 2011, he was named “CIO of the Decade” by the German CIO Magazine and IDG.

Patrick Naef: “It’s my great pleasure to join Exeon as a strategic advisor at such an exciting time in the company’s development. Exeon is at the forefront of innovation in cyber security, with a unique AI-driven approach to Network Detection & Response (NDR). The team's commitment to excellence is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to Exeon's global expansion and strengthening its position as an international leader in security analytics.”

Gregor Erismann, Exeon’s Co-CEO: “Patrick's outstanding expertise in IT strategy, cyber security, and digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue our international expansion. His global network and extensive experience leading and advising technology companies will help us advance Exeon's mission to provide cutting-edge security technology to organizations worldwide.”

About Exeon Analytics AG

Exeon Analytics AG is a Swiss cyber security company specializing in AI-driven security analytics for IT and OT infrastructures. Its core product, ExeonTrace, is an advanced Network Detection & Response (NDR) platform that enables organizations to monitor networks, detect cyber threats in real-time, and effectively protect their IT environments - all without additional hardware. Exeon's self-learning algorithms, developed at ETH Zurich, are based on more than a decade of academic research. ExeonTrace offers flexible deployment options for on-premises and cloud environments and can be seamlessly integrated into existing IT, cloud, and OT infrastructures. Used by large organizations such as Swiss International Air Lines, PostFinance, and the Swiss Federal Administration, Exeon continues to expand its global footprint by providing cutting-edge cyber security technology for critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, utilities, and public administration.

