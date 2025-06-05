Carrier Details and JCI Marketing Deepen Two-Year Collaboration With Formal Referral Partnership

JCI Marketing, Carrier Details Create Freight Growth Partnership JCI Marketing, Carrier Details Partnership Enables Freight Growth

Formal partnership creates growth opportunities for like-minded brokers, carriers and entities in freight and logistics.

Carrier Details’ FMCSA data unlocks safer, smarter freight operations. Paired with our buyer-centric messaging, SEO, and campaign management, you create growth that no single provider could deliver.” — Jason Jimenez-Vanover

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two years of working side by side within logistics, FMCSA data distributor , Carrier Details, and logistics marketing agency, JCI Marketing have signed a formal referral partnership that expands FMCSA-verified carrier intelligence with strategy-first, execution-ready marketing programs.The relationship began in 2023 when Carrier Details tapped JCI Marketing for marketing support. Project teams soon discovered a cultural fit that felt less like vendor coordination and more like joint problem-solving sessions over coffee and conference calls.As trust grew, so did results. Today’s agreement codifies that human connection into a closed-loop growth engine: Carrier Details will direct its data-driven clientele to JCI Marketing for go-to-market support, while JCI Marketing will provide Carrier Details with ongoing marketing strategy and hands-on execution in lieu of a traditional referral fee.“We spent two years learning each other’s businesses in the trenches,” said Jason Jimenez-Vanover, CEO of JCI Marketing.“Carrier Details’ FMCSA data unlocks safer, smarter freight operations. Pair that authority with our buyer-centric messaging, SEO, and campaign management, and you create growth that no single provider could deliver alone.”JCI Marketing specializes in full-funnel growth services for supply-chain brands, from positioning workshops and search-optimized website builds to content calendars and paid-media orchestration. By embedding alongside client teams, the agency ensures that every tactic rolls up to a cohesive strategy and measurable B2B growth Carrier Details maintains one of the most complete FMCSA data repositories available, distributing up-to-date authority, licensing, safety, and insurance records via flat files, APIs, and custom integrations. Technology platforms, brokers, and shippers rely on that information to automate compliance and sharpen their market positions.The new partnership formalizes an exchange already proven in practice. Carrier Details customers who adopt JCI Marketing’s programs gain immediate messaging clarity, stronger SEO performance, and tighter campaign targeting powered by the same data they trust for operational decisions. Conversely, JCI Marketing clients will have a first-hand seat to learning to leverage Carrier Details’ datasets to enrich ideal-customer profiles, accelerate lead qualification, and demonstrate compliance rigor in outreach materials.“Our mission is simple: make reliable FMCSA intelligence accessible and actionable,” noted Kathy Sardelli, Co-Founder of Carrier Details.“Working closely with JCI Marketing over the past two years showed us how powerful that intelligence becomes when seasoned marketers turn it into market-ready narratives. Formalizing the partnership lets both teams stay focused on what we do best while multiplying value for innovators across the freight ecosystem.”Joint initiatives are already in motion. The companies are co-authoring a series of press releases and content for use on LinkedIn and building out strategic partnerships with our clients and vice versa. The first collaborative campaigns are scheduled to launch in Q3 2025.About Carrier DetailsCarrier Details™ is a data aggregation and distribution company that specializes in Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and related transportation industry source data. Carrier Details maintains the complete updated data repository for every entity with a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) number. Carrier Details data is available by wholesale distribution, as custom datasets, or via API. Visit https://carrierdetails.com/ to learn more.Kathy SardelliCarrier Details+1 701-645-3252kathysardelli@carrierdetails.comAbout JCI MarketingJCI Marketing is a full-service marketing agency that specializes in comprehensive services for the supply chain. Through white-glove marketing, first-hand knowledge, and a data-driven process that grows with the times, JCI Marketing empowers others to empower others through AI, data and strategic support. Visit https://jci-marketing.com/ to learn more.

