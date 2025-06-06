Central Coast VNA Enhances Grief Counseling and Hospice Support Across Monterey Region

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

The nonprofit enhances grief counseling and family support offerings to meet rising demand for home-based end-of-life care in Monterey, CA

Bereavement is a deeply personal journey, and no one should walk it alone” — Jane Russo

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increasing community needs, Central Coast VNA & Hospice has expanded its bereavement support services across Monterey County, deepening its long-standing commitment to holistic, home-based end-of-life care. The expansion strengthens the nonprofit’s hospice and palliative care offerings, particularly in supporting families navigating grief and loss in the wake of a loved one’s passing.As the leading provider of in-home hospice and palliative care in the region, Central Coast VNA has served thousands of families over its 74-year history. With the addition of enhanced bereavement services, the organization now offers a more complete continuum of care that addresses not just clinical needs, but emotional and spiritual well-being as well.“Bereavement is a deeply personal journey, and no one should walk it alone,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “This expansion allows us to better support families and caregivers through one of life’s most difficult transitions, in a way that is accessible, compassionate, and rooted in community.”Expanded Bereavement Services Include:· One-on-One Grief Counseling with trained bereavement specialists· Support Groups for spouses, children, and caregivers· Memorial Services and remembrance events throughout the year· Community Education Workshops on grief, coping, and healing· Veteran-Specific Grief Support through the Veteran-to-Veteran ProgramThese services are available to all families served by VNA hospice, with many options extended to the broader public at no cost.Local Need, Local ResponseThe expansion comes amid a documented rise in demand for hospice care across California. According to the California Department of Public Health, the state has seen a 15% increase in hospice utilization over the past five years. As more families opt for end-of-life care in the comfort of home, the need for bereavement resources has grown in parallel.“Our clinicians witness firsthand how much support families need, not just during care, but long after,” Russo said. “We believe it’s our responsibility to walk with them beyond the bedside.”About VNA’s Continuum of CareCentral Coast VNA is the only nonprofit provider in the region offering a complete continuum of care—including home health, palliative, and hospice services. This integrated model ensures seamless transitions for patients and families as health needs evolve.VNA’s hospice program includes:· 24/7 access to licensed healthcare professionals· Pain and symptom management· Emotional and spiritual counseling· Volunteer services including massage therapy, music therapy, and veteran support Advance care planning assistance· Bereavement follow-up for at least 13 months after a patient’s passingFor More InformationTo learn more about bereavement support or schedule a consultation, contact Central Coast VNA & Hospice:📍 5 Lower Ragsdale Dr., Monterey, CA 93940📞 (831) 372-6668📧 vnainfo@ccvna.comAbout Central Coast VNA & Hospice:Central Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit provider of home health, palliative, and hospice care serving Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and South Santa Clara counties. Founded over 74 years ago, the organization is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare that honors the unique goals and needs of every patient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.