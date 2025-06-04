Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Meeting with United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, 4 June 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio in Washington D.C. on 4 June 2025.

 

Minister Balakrishnan and Secretary Rubio had a substantive and wide-ranging discussion on bilateral relations and international developments. They affirmed the long-standing and substantive bilateral relationship between Singapore and the US in traditional areas of the economy, defence, and security, as well as in emerging areas such as critical technologies, energy, and artificial intelligence. Minister Balakrishnan and Secretary Rubio also discussed other potential areas for collaboration, such as the 2026 US G20 Presidency and how Singapore can contribute to the US' priorities in meaningful and practical ways.

 

Minister Balakrishnan registered Singapore's perspective on the impact of the US' tariff policy as a small and open economy that is highly dependent on trade, and our commitment to engaging the US constructively to find mutually beneficial arrangements, including on pharmaceutical exports.

 

Minister Balakrishnan's visit to Washington D.C. continues tomorrow with meetings with senior administration officials, Members of Congress, and other senior personalities.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 JUNE 2025

 

 

 

 

 

