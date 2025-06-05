'The Root of All Evil': Kit Eldredge’s Riveting True-Crime Book Sparks Buzz for Big-Screen Adaptation

Kit Eldredge

Kit Eldredge’s Gripping True-Crime Thriller Exposes the Dark Side of the American Dream.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Kit Eldredge set out to write The Root of All Evil, he didn’t intend to create just another true-crime book. He wanted to tell a story that needed to be told, an unflinching, real-life cautionary tale that reveals how chasing fast fortune can lead to the most catastrophic downfall. Now, with readers and critics alike calling for a film adaptation, this unforgettable narrative is being hailed as a cinematic masterpiece in the making.

To purchase a copy of The Root of All Evil, click here: https://www.newmansprings.com/release/?book=therootofallevil

Based on shocking actual events, The Root of All Evil unravels the aftermath of a life-changing lottery win that turns toxic. At the center of the storm is a man whose sudden windfall sets off a chain reaction of betrayal, obsession, greed, and ultimately, tragedy. With a storyteller’s instinct and a journalist’s eye, Eldredge pulls readers into a world where the money is big, but the stakes are deadly.

“This story isn’t about glamorizing wealth,” says Eldredge. “It’s about what happens when people mistake money for meaning. I wanted to show the human cost, the ruined relationships, the broken trust, and the way greed can consume even the most grounded among us.”

The book introduces a vivid cast of characters: the naïve winner, the opportunistic entourage, the enablers, and the predators who all see dollar signs instead of a person.

It was Easter morning, 1989, when Eldredge received a phone call from one of his store employees, Darla, a call that would change his life forever. What began as a routine conversation quickly unraveled into a revelation so explosive that it would set off a chain of events marked by suspicion, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Eldredge, a veteran storyteller known for digging into the human heart of complex narratives, believes the power of The Root of All Evil lies in its truth. “This isn’t about making a quick buck. It’s about exposing what people are willing to risk, and who they’re willing to become, when the promise of instant wealth clouds everything else.”

As studios increasingly seek gripping, character-driven stories with emotional weight and mass appeal, The Root of All Evil stands ready for its close-up. For producers and directors seeking the subsequent unforgettable adaptation, Eldredge’s book offers a raw, real-life thriller with built-in impact and a message that audiences won’t soon forget.

One reader raves, "Well written and engaging true story of a decent guy who has a hard time trying to do the right thing when he falls under the influence of a Svengali."

Meet Kit Eldredge in Person

Catch Eldredge at Indie Author Night on Monday, June 23rd, 2025, from 6:25 PM – 6:50 PM at Brick & Mortar Books in the Redmond Town Center. Join this exciting local literary event to hear Eldredge discuss The Root of All Evil and connect with fellow book lovers and storytellers.

About the author

Kit Eldredge is a visionary entrepreneur and author known for his innovative spirit and compelling storytelling. In 1990, he founded Real Time Data, Inc. (RTD) and pioneered VendLink. This revolutionary technology enabled vending machines, both legacy and modern, to transmit real-time sales data via radio waves. This breakthrough enabled vending operators to “know before they go,” transforming operational efficiency across the industry. Today, VendLink technology continues to connect over 150,000 vending machines worldwide. Eldredge successfully sold RTD in 2001, marking a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial career.

Building on his passion for meaningful communication, Eldredge ventured into writing with his debut book, Sleepwalking: Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice?, a thoughtful exploration inspired by his family and the many shared expressions that shaped their lives.

Kit Eldredge is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

For more information about Eldredge and his page-turning book, click here: https://rootofallevil.movie/

ROAE: https://rootofallevil.movie

Sleepwalking: https://www.bychanceorbychoice.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.