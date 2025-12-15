Ben Kaya’s Crime Thrillers Gain Momentum as Holiday Readers Turn to Suspenseful Escapes

Ben Kaya

The Jack Ludefance series brings binge-worthy suspense, moral complexity, and raw realism for readers seeking edge-of-the-seat fiction

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season arrives, readers are increasingly seeking immersive fiction that offers fun and excitement. With extended downtime, travel, and quiet evenings, many are turning to suspenseful, page-turning crime novels that deliver tension, psychological depth, and high-stakes storytelling. Crime fiction continues to gain momentum as a preferred seasonal escape for readers drawn to intensity and realism.

Author Behcet “Ben” Kaya is responding to this trend with his Jack Ludefance crime thriller series. At its centre is Ludefance, a Louisiana Cajun private investigator. An alligator wrestler, and sharp-witted, rugged protagonist whose search for the truth begins with uncovering who tried to end his life and quickly expands into a far more dangerous and complex journey.

“My crime thriller series is a collection of gritty, pulse-pounding novels designed for readers who want their holiday reading to be sharp, suspenseful, and immersive,” says Kaya. “I think of writing as a visual and emotional experience for the reader. The pacing and tension are deliberately shaped to draw readers in and sustain momentum across the story.”

Kaya says, Jack Ludefance isn’t a polished hero or a symbol of easy justice. He’s a tough, no-nonsense crime-fighter who operates in ethical grey areas, where every decision has consequences. What defines him is his grit, his vulnerability, and his refusal to fit into clean-cut ideas of right and wrong.”

Readers Respond to the Jack Ludefance Series:

Review for Kaya's latest novel in the series, "Deception: A Jack Ludefance Novel (Jack Ludefance PI Series):"

“Kaya doesn’t focus on theatrics, but rather psychological truth. He writes with such conviction that the novel feels both cerebral and deeply human. Readers who appreciate intelligent suspense will find much to admire. Part of the Jack Ludefance PI Series, Deception is haunting, timely, and deeply satisfying.”

Review for "Treacherous Estate: crime story (Jack Ludefance PI Series):"

"Although I write historical fiction, I do love a good mystery. This one, Treacherous Estate, has all the elements. Danger, Excitement, Mystery, just enough Sex, and the lovable Private Investigator. A fast-paced page turner, I enjoyed every bit of it. Looking forward to reading more of Behcet's work."

About the Author

Behcet “Ben” Kaya is a crime fiction author and the writer of nine novels, including the Jack Ludefance PI crime-thriller series. He holds a BA in Political Science from California State University, Channel Islands. Kaya’s work is noted for its structured plotting, psychological depth, and engagement with contemporary themes within fast-paced crime narratives.

To learn more about Kaya and his work, visit:

https://bookmarketingglobalnetwork.com/book-marketing-global-network/author-behcet-kaya/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.