Sean James, Celebrity Stylist, Supports 'Hooray for the Hollydays' Benefit Concert Led by Rufus Wainwright

Star-studded Beverly Hills event raises funds for musicians battling cancer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, celebrity stylist (Celestine Agency), returned as Key Hairstylist and Makeup Artist for this year’s Hooray for the Hollydays concert, led by Rufus Wainwright at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The holiday event brought together legendary artists and rising talent, including the renowned Wainwright musical family, in support of Folk Cancer. This marks James’ second year contributing to the benefit.

Featured performers included:

Rufus Wainwright, Annie Lennox, Lola Lennox, Martha Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Beck, Jake Wesley Rogers, Chris Stills, Lucy Dacus, Jordan Firstman, Loudon Wainwright III, and Ben Harper.

Supporting Folk Cancer

Proceeds from the evening benefited Folk Cancer, a nonprofit helping musicians remain connected to their creative identities while undergoing cancer treatment. The organization provides studio access, support programs, and community resources so artists can continue making music through some of the hardest moments of their lives.

Beauty Direction Backstage

James led the glam direction for the show and worked closely with the following performers:

• Rufus Wainwright – Grooming

• Jake Wesley Rogers – Hair & Grooming

• Chris Stills – Hair & Grooming

• Annie Lennox – Hair

• Lola Lennox – Hair

• Beverly D’Angelo – Hair

• Martha Wainwright – Hair

Each look was crafted to honor the artists’ unique styles while reflecting the show’s candlelit, theatrical atmosphere.

A skilled glam department joined him:

Carly Ryan – Makeup

Ashley Evans – Hair & Makeup

Jon Leikfelt – Hair

Ching Tseng – Makeup

Leibi Carias – Makeup (Celestine Agency)

A Cause Close to Home

Growing up under the Australian sun, James has experienced melanoma treatment personally, deepening his connection to events supporting cancer awareness and care, including his longtime friendships within the Wainwright family.

“It was an honor to be part of something so heartfelt,” says James. “Supporting musicians in their fight against cancer made every moment backstage truly special.”

Hooray for the Hollydays once again showcased the power of community, music, and giving back.

In alignment with his ongoing commitment to cancer causes, Sean James also supports the Kate McGarrigle Project, a cancer-focused organisation dedicated to preserving Kate’s legacy while advancing research, awareness, and compassionate care. His involvement reflects a shared belief that healing, hope, and community are born when people come together for something larger than themselves.

ABOUT SEAN JAMES

Sean James is a respected hairstylist and groomer represented by Celestine Agency. He has worked in film, television, editorial, and live performance, known for his creative collaborations with top talent across the entertainment industry.

ABOUT FOLK CANCER

Folk Cancer is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting musicians undergoing cancer treatment. By offering creative outlets, access to recording, and community-driven care, Folk Cancer helps artists stay connected to their identity and craft. Learn more at www.folkcancer.org.

To learn more about Sean James, visit his website: https://www.celestineagency.com/mens-grooming/sean-james

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.