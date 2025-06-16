Texas 5,000 Acre AI Data Center Site Fast Tracks 500 MW Behind-Meter Power

Aerial rendering of Roxanne Marquis’s 5,000 acre AI campus shows 345 kV frontage, wind offtake corridor & gas route primed for 500 MW scalable microgrid (Photo: 8888CRE) High capacity behind the meter ramp up with 345 kV lines bordering the 5,000 acre campus enable direct loop into grid, delivering low loss power purchase agreement blocks for GPU dense AI factory (Credit: 8888CRE utility map). Gas main for BTM AI Factory and data center campus enables rapid turbine deployment, adding 500 MW flexible baseload for AI clusters and wind offtake PPA with 345kv and Switching Station, Substation (Image: 8888CRE field survey). Microgrid turbines and pipeline to fuel 500 MW of power purchase agreement ramp up to GWs on grid connection for hyperscale or AI factory or hyperscale data center campus in West Texas Panhandle for powered land site selection to buy Power Available Now: Microgrid Design Integrating Behind the Meter, Grid Connection and Wind for Resilient AI Infrastructure with Substation and Switching Station on Site for Data Centers or AI compute farm in West Texas Panhandle.

Texas Panhandle site offers 750 MW wind, 1 GW gas, and 250 MW BTM power—no PPAs signed, fully customizable to end-user load profiles.

Megawatts in Texas disappear overnight. I’ve lined up hybrid 250MW behind the meter power and a 250MW wind blockand gas turbines but every path has a deadline—developers who move first lock the power.” — Roxanne Marquis, Texas Broker and Data Center Land Specialist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 5,000-acre Panhandle campus listed by Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE offers three independent power lanes: a 250 MW behind-the-meter ramp by mid-2026, a 250 MW wind offtake the same year, and a high-pressure gas line that can fuel an extra 500 MW of onsite generation inside 12 months. With its own 345 kV frontage—and the ability to loop straight into the SPP grid—the site arrives just as Texas races to lock down multi-gigawatt blocks for next-gen AI data-center builds. (Wind-offtake open until July 2025; first gas-turbine slots lock Aug 2025.) Developers may request the full data-room package from broker Roxanne Marquis, 972-805-7587.

Texas is on pace to add several new AI ready data center loads as Google, Nvidia, OpenAI and other global players funnel record capital into the state’s power rich corridors, according to recent company filings and ERCOT interconnection queues.

STARGATE PROJECT

The Stargate hyperscale initiative, jointly backed by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, has unveiled a $500 billion U.S. AI-infrastructure program that will roll out 20 state-of-the-art data-center campuses nationwide, starting with a 1.2-gigawatt, GPU-dense hub in Abilene, West Texas. To anchor this flagship site, Oracle has committed an additional $40 billion to purchase 400,000 NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell GPUs, ensuring world-class accelerated-computing capacity for large-language-model training and inference. The roadmap, expected to generate 100,000+ high-tech and construction jobs signals an unprecedented infusion of capital into U.S. power grids, renewable-energy PPAs, and fiber backbones, cementing America’s leadership in AI data center development, energy independence, and digital-economy resilience.

Utilities are racing to keep up. CenterPoint Energy raised its 10-year cap-ex plan to $52.5 billion to fortify the Houston and Dallas–Fort Worth grids, while ERCOT projects AI load could triple to 15 GW by 2030. ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said the rapid speed at which data centers are coming online is unprecedented. “Historically, you’ve always been able to have years to contemplate a massive manufacturing facility coming online — now we’re seeing 500- and 700-megawatt data centers being built in a year.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LAUNCHES AI AND ENERGY INITIATIVES

In development this week, President Donald Trump unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering the United States' data center infrastructure and energy capabilities. Central to these efforts is the announcement of a $20 billion investment by Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, chairman of DAMAC Properties, to construct data centers across multiple U.S. states, including Texas, Arizona, and Ohio. These facilities are expected to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies.

Complementing this investment, President Trump signed executive orders to expedite the development of nuclear power, aiming to quadruple the nation's nuclear energy capacity over the next 25 years. These orders streamline the licensing process for new reactors, promote the use of federal lands for nuclear projects, and support domestic uranium production. The administration emphasizes that reliable nuclear energy is crucial for powering energy-intensive AI data centers and ensuring national security.

NVIDIA’S GLOBAL EXPANSION AND POWER PARTNERSHIPS

This week, Nvidia has made strides in the AI data center sector, marked by several high-profile developments:

1. Foxconn-Nvidia AI Data Center: Foxconn announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build a 100 MW AI data center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The project underscores the growing demand for AI-centric infrastructure in Asia.

2. 800V HVDC Power Systems: Nvidia is partnering with companies like Texas Instruments and Schneider Electric to develop 800V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power systems. These systems aim to enhance energy efficiency and scalability in AI data centers.

3. European AI Data Center Initiative: In collaboration with Mistral AI and the French government, Nvidia is part of a joint venture to establish a 1.4 GW AI data center near Paris. This project represents Europe's commitment to advancing AI capabilities.

4. Resolution of Blackwell Server Issues: Nvidia's suppliers have addressed technical challenges related to the Blackwell AI server racks, paving the way for accelerated production and shipment, which is expected to boost Nvidia's sales prospects.

These developments highlight Nvidia's role in shaping the future of AI infrastructure globally, emphasizing advancements in power efficiency, scalability, and international collaboration.

WEEKLY INDUSTRY HIGHLIGHTS: POWER DEMAND AND GROWTH

PG&E Reports 40% Increase in Data Center Interest: California’s largest utility, PG&E, has reported a more than 40% increase in data center power supply requests in 2025, particularly in Northern California. Despite concerns over high land and electricity costs limiting the state’s appeal for AI data centers, interest remains strong.

University of Texas Initiatives for Sustainable Data Centers: Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin are launching a new initiative to explore sustainable development of data centers amid their rapid growth in Texas. The initiative aims to align data center expansion with Texas’ energy capabilities.

German Consortium Plans AI Data Center: A German consortium consisting of SAP, Deutsche Telekom, Ionos, and Schwarz is in discussions to build an AI data processing center. The consortium aims to secure part of the European Union's $20 billion funding initiative to establish five large-scale AI data centers.

GLOBAL DEVELOPER ACTIVITY SNAPSHOT — 2024-25

United Arab Emirates — G42 / Khazna Data Centers confirmed a 5 GW joint-venture in Stargate.

Japan — NTT Global Data Centers the Osaka campus and North American land bank purchases of 1 GW.

Qatar —MEEZA QSTP awarded EPC contracts at Doha and interest in ERCOT interconnection queues.

Saudi Arabia — DataVolt (NEOM) began site preparation of net-zero 5 GW Oxagon campus and opened a U.S. development office in Houston.

Singapore — ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) secured 80 MW Tuas parcel and plans to co-develop battery-ready sites in Texas.

Bahrain — Beyon Data Centers upgraded its Manama platform and signed MoU to evaluate edge nodes on Gulf-to-Dallas traffic routes.

Germany — NTT GDC EMEA completed Frankfurt and is planning 100-MW in the U.S. Southwest.

France — Prologis Data Center Paris entered a four-site portfolio assessing renewable-paired hubs outside Europe.

Netherlands — Digital Realty / Interxion advanced a 20 MW AMS14 project and is reviewing ERCOT capacity blocks for GPU zones.

United Kingdom — Digital Realty securs planning for a 100 MW London campus and Texas is among its next power procurements.

Switzerland — Green Datacenter AG announced a 60 MW Zurich West IV expansion and filed preliminary ERCOT studies.

Canada — eStruxture began 90 MW Calgary facility and named Texas its preferred U.S. growth market.

Brazil — Ascenty, backed by Digital Realty and Brookfield, opened its 34th data centre and placed options on several U.S. transmission-level sites.

South Korea — Fir Hills SFR signed an LOI for a 3 GW Jeollanam-do AI campus and started due diligence on U.S. redundant-node locations.

Spain — Nabiax finalised an ownership change under Aermont Capital and launched a 100 MW international footprint review that includes ERCOT parcels.

GOOGLE-INTERSECT POWER ALLIANCE SUPERCHARGES TEXAS

Google teamed with Intersect Power in late 2024 to build co-located, carbon-free data-center campuses powered onsite by solar, wind, and BESS. Backed by $800 million led by TPG Rise Climate, the partnership secures Google 24/7 renewable electricity and Intersect’s “energy-park” strategy. With 345 kV transmission, multi-hour BESS, and power-purchase agreements (PPAs) in place, they target net-zero gigawatt capacity by 2026, reinforcing Texas’s lead in sustainable Energy Catalyst Cities and AI infrastructure.

TEXAS PROJECTS THAT ARE RESHAPING GLOBAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE

Data City, Texas (near Laredo): The world’s largest green-powered data center, spanning 50,000 acres.

Open Origin Campus (Presidio County): An 80,000-acre site near Marfa connected to the Stargate initiative.

Microsoft (Medina County): A $765M expansion to boost Azure's cloud infrastructure.

CoreWeave (Plano): A $1.6B AI supercomputer data center using 3,500+ H100 GPUs.

POWERING AI DATA CENTERS: DIVERSE ENERGY OPTIONS FOR SCALABLE MICROGRIDS

To meet the extreme and rapidly scaling energy demands of AI workloads, today’s data centers and microgrids are increasingly designed with hybrid power strategies. Options include direct transmission-level interconnection to 345kV and 138kV lines, utility-scale solar and wind with battery energy storage systems (BESS), and behind-the-meter natural gas generation using reciprocating engines or turbines. Emerging technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) offer clean, constant baseload power, while 800V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems are being developed for greater efficiency in dense compute environments. In select markets, green hydrogen and biogas solutions are being piloted to support 24/7 carbon-free operations. These diverse options enable campus-style developments to operate as self-sufficient energy parks, improving resiliency, uptime, and long-term cost predictability—especially when co-located with AI infrastructure.

GLOBAL MOMENTUM AND STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

UAE’s G42, Japan’s NTT, Qatar’s Meeza, Saudi Arabia’s DataVolt, and the EU’s InvestAI initiative are funneling capital into Texas under the Stargate banner.

European HPC efforts plan 100,000+ GPU gigafactories under a €200B investment scheme.

US geopolitical strategy has aligned with these global players, with Texas as the center.

THE RISE OF AI INFRASTRUCTURE DEMANDS

NVIDIA’s DGX Spark and Grace Blackwell chips, Microsoft’s Build 2025 announcements, and Tesla’s Cortex 2.0 supercomputers are fueling demand for ultra-high-density compute campuses.

Satya Nadella’s declaration of Azure as “the world’s computer” signals a shift toward decentralized capacity nodes—many planned for Texas.

ELON MUSK’S TEXAS TECH EMPIRE

Tesla Gigafactory (Austin) and SpaceX Starbase reinforce Texas’s importance.

Musk’s advocacy for nuclear energy is shaping policy and developer strategy.

LEADING DEVELOPERS IN TEXAS

Equinix (Dallas, Houston)

Digital Realty (Austin, Dallas)

AWS (Statewide)

Google (Midlothian, Red Oak)

Microsoft (San Antonio, Medina County)

CyrusOne (Dallas headquarters, statewide campuses)

GLOBAL EXPANSION INTO TEXAS: A MAGNET FOR AI INVESTMENT

Key international developers like G42 (UAE), NTT Communications (Japan), Meeza (Qatar), and DataVolt (Saudi Arabia) are actively expanding their presence in Texas under the Stargate framework. European developers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter AG have also included Texas in their growth strategies, reflecting global confidence in the state’s infrastructure readiness.

FEATURED TEXAS LAND PORTFOLIO: SITES FOR HYPERSCALE, AI & CRYPTO (8888CRE)

From 82 acres in West Texas—ideal for a edge or modular AI deployment—to a power-rich 5,000-acre Panhandle tract with 345 kV transmission frontage, 8888CRE’s current listings span every scale of digital-infrastructure demand. In the Dallas–Fort Worth metro, we control a 1 GW ground-lease opportunity subdivided into four 250 MW blocks scheduled to energize in 2028, plus a strategic 1,500-acre parcel positioned for hyperscale campus development or phased colocation expansion that is seeking a JV partner or developer take down. For crypto or AI training workloads, an 88-acre site between Waco’s Space X and Austin offers substation adjacency while being outside of city jurisdiction for ease of development. Whether you’re seeking turnkey power, long-term scalability, or a partnership structure that aligns capital with growth, Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE deliver the sites—and collaborates on the utility pathways—to fast-track your next data center project in Texas.

8888CRE POSITIONS TEXAS SITES FOR GLOBAL AI DATA-CENTER DEVELOPERS

8888CRE is the only brokerage laser-focused on Texas data-center land, uniting power-ready acreage with global buyers and capital from Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and every major U.S. tech hub. Led by industry veteran Roxanne Marquis, the firm couples deep local utility relationships—Oncor, AEP, ERCOT, SPP—with a worldwide network of hyperscalers, REITs, and infrastructure funds to fast-track interconnection studies, fiber pathing, zoning entitlements, and build-to-suit negotiations. Whether structuring a 500 MW behind-the-meter microgrid, securing multi-hour BESS integration, or packaging off-market acreage for AI, colocation, and edge deployments, 8888CRE delivers turnkey site solutions that shorten timelines, de-risk investments, and maximize long-term asset value for both landowners and data-center developers.

SEEKING CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR TEXAS AI-CAMPUS PIPELINE

8888CRE is onboarding partners that can supply power blocks, project capital, study underwriting, interim land or asset acquisitions, and rapid shell construction. If you can compress timelines, boost power or network speed, or de-risk large-scale AI builds, email a your two-sentence capability brief and the scale you can deliver to Roxanne Marquis or call +1 972-805-7587.

LAND BANK OPPORTUNITY

8888CRE’s forward pipeline includes several Texas tracts. We’re inviting land bank partners who can step in during that 12 to 18-month interim — acquiring sites now, funding critical studies, and exiting once interconnection or entitlement milestones unlock end-user take-downs.

ARE YOU SITTING ON THE NEXT DATA CENTER POWER SITE?

If you own land in Texas you may be sitting on one of the most valuable assets in today’s AI-driven economy. Hyperscalers are actively seeking sites for data center campuses, and demand is outpacing supply. At 8888CRE, we specialize in positioning land for maximum value by aligning it with infrastructure, power strategy, and global buyer requirements. We discreetly market qualifying properties to serious buyers. If your land has potential, we’ll unlock it. Let’s have a confidential conversation about what it’s really worth in today’s AI market.

TEXAS, THE NEXUS OF GLOBAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE

Texas’s unparalleled alignment of energy, land, policy, and investor enthusiasm positions it as the undisputed epicenter of global AI infrastructure. With developments stretching from Amarillo to Marfa, and from Abilene to Lancaster, the race is on—and Roxanne Marquis stands ready. Renowned for her expertise in zoning analysis, cross-border partnerships, and strategic market forecasting, Roxanne has helped both private equity and corporate clients capture lucrative opportunities in the fast-evolving technology sector. Her latest book, Unlocking Profits in AI Data Center Real Estate, provides actionable insights on site selection, utility negotiations, and sustainability strategies—empowering developers, investors, and landowners to thrive in this competitive arena.

Immediate Inquiries

Roxanne Marquis, Broker | 8888CRE

+1-972-805-7587 | rose@8888cre.com

Texas Panhandle site offers 750 MW wind, 1 GW gas, and 250 MW BTM power—no PPAs signed, fully customizable to end-user load profiles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.