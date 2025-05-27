President Trump announces $500 billion Stargate AI Initiative in Texas, partnering with OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank—secure prime data center sites now. Texas AI-ready hyperscale data center campus land leveraging 1000 MW and advanced 1 GW Tesla Megapack battery storage—secure your ground lease now. 1,000 MW Power in Texas: Elon Musk’s Texas Gigafactory, hub for AI-driven robots, autonomous cars, and advanced Cortex 2.0 supercomputing infrastructure. Roxanne Marquis of 8888cre.com—Texas expert leading strategic real estate opportunities for hyperscale AI and data center investments. Act now. 1,000 MW Power in Texas: Global leaders commit billions at G7 and World Economic Forum to position Texas as top destination for AI and data center investments.

Texas Site Offers 1,000 Megawatts Power and 1 GWh Battery Capacity for Hyperscale AI Data Centers to meet surging AI demand; infrastructure for 2028 operations

The 1 gigawatt (GW) of power block in Oncor queue position and stabilized renewables storage component in ERCOT generation for AI inference loads makes the site ready for development due-diligence.” — Roxanne Marquis, Texas Broker and Data Center Land Specialist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States of America, a new Texas land package has cleared early engineering and interconnection milestones, making 1,000 megawatts (MW) of firm electrical capacity and a matching 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) four-hour Tesla Megapack battery system available on a single ground-lease campus and available in blocks of 250 megawatts (MW). The site, positioned on the ERCOT grid, targets commissioning in 2028 and is designed for hyperscale cloud and artificial-intelligence compute tenants that require low-carbon, high-availability power at scale.

“The 1 gigawatt (GW) of power block is fully mapped to ERCOT queue positions, and the storage component stabilises renewable output for AI inference loads in blocks of 250 megawatts (MW).” said Roxanne Marquis, Texas broker and data-center land specialist at 8888CRE.

Why demand is spiking now

• NVIDIA’s CES 2025 launch of DGX Spark and DGX Station systems—powered by Grace Blackwell GPUs—adds a reported 20 MW+ of new load per hyperscale hall.

• Microsoft Build 2025 introduced 50+ “agentic web” tools that require latency-sensitive edge zones.

• The $500 billion Stargate initiative (OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, MGX) broke ground in Abilene this quarter, anchoring 400,000 Blackwell GPUs in Texas.

• Tesla’s Cortex 2.0 super-compute cluster and ongoing grid-scale BESS deployments reinforce local manufacturing of energy storage.

Recent policy moves and corporate announcements are reshaping the global data-center map: under the U.S.-led “Stargate” AI infrastructure programme, championed by former President Donald Trump, sovereign-wealth and corporate investors from the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have earmarked multibillion-dollar allocations for new hyperscale campuses in Texas and allied North American regions, while also signalling parallel builds in Singapore and Bahrain to support Gulf-to-Asia cloud routes. In a complementary trend, **Elon Musk’s expanding Texas energy ecosystem—anchored by Tesla’s Megapack manufacturing in Austin and SpaceX’s high-throughput satellite links—has attracted joint-venture interest from operators in Germany, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, each aiming to pair low-carbon power with latency-sensitive GPU clusters for European AI workloads. Meanwhile, capacity modelling published this quarter shows Canada and Brazil preparing incentive packages to host redundant nodes for U.S. platforms, and South Korea and Spain accelerating permitting timelines to stay competitive in the 400-MW-and-up segment. Collectively, these cross-border commitments underscore how international capital is converging on power-secure sites—Texas foremost among them—to meet the surging compute requirements of generative-AI and edge services.

Global Data Center Leaders Drive International Growth in Hyperscale Infrastructure

International investments in data center infrastructure have significantly increased as global demand for hyperscale computing and AI capabilities expands. Key industry leaders from multiple countries are driving these strategic developments, contributing to a comprehensive global infrastructure network.

In the United Arab Emirates, G42 is developing the 5 GW Stargate UAE complex in collaboration with international technology firms. Japan's NTT Communications continues to strengthen its expansive data center infrastructure, while Qatar's Meeza expands its facilities to meet regional demand.

Saudi Arabia sees continued investment from DataVolt in Riyadh, complementing Singapore’s robust growth spearheaded by Keppel Data Centres. Bahrain's Batelco maintains its presence with advanced facilities such as Askar Data Center.

European growth remains robust, led by Vantage Data Centers in Germany, Equinix's extensive expansions in France and the United Kingdom, and Microsoft Azure’s substantial presence in the Netherlands. Switzerland’s Green Datacenter AG expands operations in Zurich, enhancing local digital infrastructure capabilities.

In the Americas, Canada's eStruxture expands operations across major cities, and Brazil’s Ascenty significantly increases capacity in São Paulo. In Asia, Samsung SDS has launched advanced computing facilities in South Korea, and Spain's Edged Energy is rapidly developing renewable-powered data centers across the country.

Collectively, these international firms are enhancing global infrastructure readiness, addressing increasing global demand for high-density computing solutions and supporting the growth of emerging technologies worldwide.

Global Data-Center Leaders Driving HPC Expansion

As generative AI, cloud computing, and edge networks continue to reshape the data-center landscape, numerous international developers and operators are making sizable commitments to meet soaring demand. In the Middle East, G42 in the United Arab Emirates and NEOM and STC in Saudi Arabia remain at the forefront of large-scale infrastructure builds, while Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Ooredoo in Qatar are also investing in strategic capacity. Over in Europe, companies such as T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom) and NTT in Germany, OVHcloud in France, Interxion (Digital Realty) and Equinix in the Netherlands, and Ark Data Centres in the UK have each launched expansions geared toward high-density GPU and AI workloads.

In the Asia-Pacific region, SoftBank (Japan) and Keppel Data Centres and ST Telemedia (STT GDC) in Singapore frequently headline HPC-related announcements, showcasing new facilities that align with advanced AI use cases. Meanwhile, Batelco in Bahrain, Green Datacenter in Switzerland, and Naver in South Korea have further diversified the global development pipeline with tailored solutions for 5G, edge compute, and sustainable energy integration.

Beyond these hubs, eStruxture and QScale in Canada, as well as Ascenty in Brazil, have each garnered attention for new sites dedicated to hyperscale cloud and AI deployments. This network of global players underscores how quickly data-center infrastructure is evolving worldwide, serving both multinational tech giants and specialized AI-driven applications.

Global Developer Activity Snapshot — 2024-25

United Arab Emirates — G42 / Khazna Data Centers confirmed a 5 GW multi-site programme that includes joint-venture land options in Texas under the U.S. “Stargate” framework.

Japan — NTT Global Data Centers added an Osaka campus and disclosed North-American land-bank purchases totalling about 1 GW.

Qatar — State-backed MEEZA QSTP awarded EPC contracts for new Doha facilities and registered interest in ERCOT interconnection queues.

Saudi Arabia — DataVolt (NEOM) began site preparation for a net-zero 5 GW Oxagon campus and opened a U.S. development office in Houston.

Singapore — ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) secured an 80 MW Tuas parcel and announced plans to co-develop battery-ready sites in Texas.

Bahrain — Beyon Data Centers upgraded its Manama platform and signed an MoU to evaluate edge nodes on Gulf-to-Dallas traffic routes.

Germany — NTT GDC EMEA completed a fifth Frankfurt build and is benchmarking 100-MW plots in the U.S. Southwest for diversity.

France — Prologis Data Center Paris entered the sector with a four-site portfolio and is assessing renewable-paired hubs outside Europe.

Netherlands — Digital Realty / Interxion advanced a 20 MW AMS14 project and is reviewing ERCOT capacity blocks for GPU zones.

United Kingdom — Digital Realty secured planning for a 100 MW London campus and listed Texas among its next power-procurement phases.

Switzerland — Green Datacenter AG announced a 60 MW Zurich West IV expansion and filed preliminary ERCOT studies.

Canada — eStruxture broke ground on a 90 MW Calgary facility and named Texas as its preferred U.S. growth market.

Brazil — Ascenty, backed by Digital Realty and Brookfield, opened its 34th data centre and placed options on several U.S. transmission-level sites.

South Korea — Fir Hills SFR signed an LOI for a 3 GW Jeollanam-do AI campus and started due diligence on U.S. redundant-node locations.

Spain — Nabiax finalised an ownership change under Aermont Capital and launched a 100 MW international footprint review that includes ERCOT parcels.



Texas Site Engineering highlights

Primary capacity: 1,000 MW; 345 kV; substation, transformers

Battery storage: 1 GWh four-hour Megapack blocks, black-start capable

Renewable mix: PPA options with curtailment-avoidance hedges

Fiber: long-haul carriers for Dallas–Fort Worth

Multimedia resources

Site plan , drone flyover are available to qualified developers on request.

Market relevance

For hyperscale & AI operators: independent grid governance, 345 kV head-room, and renewable pairing align with current siting models.

For powered-land owners: completed feasibility studies materially raise site value; Marquis’s buyer network is actively underwriting 2025-2030 capacity.

For more information about this land offering and to explore the potential of this exceptional site, please contact Roxanne Marquis directly.

Contact

Roxanne Marquis, Broker #0688184

+1 972-805-7587 • rose@8888cre.com • https://8888cre.com

About 8888CRE

8888CRE advises global cloud, AI, and battery-storage developers on site acquisition, power procurement, and exit strategy across the ERCOT, Oncor and AEP regions.

Renowned for her expertise in zoning analysis, cross-border partnerships, and strategic market forecasting founder of 8888CRE, Roxanne Marquis, has helped both private equity and corporate clients capture lucrative opportunities in the fast-evolving technology sector. Her latest book, Unlocking Profits in AI Data Center Real Estate, provides actionable insights on site selection—empowering developers, investors, and landowners to thrive in this competitive arena.

Roxanne Marquis currently brokers multiple large-scale data center land development listings in the United States, including properties in the Dallas–Fort Worth region, which has been identified by several industry sources as a key site for future technology infrastructure projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.