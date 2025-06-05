Royal Cyber and AWS Host Exclusive Agentic AI Event at AWS HQ Seattle

Unlock the Next Era of Automation: Agentic AI at Work

Join AWS and Royal Cyber for a live executive session on Agentic AI—featuring demos, expert talks, and VIP Happy Hour networking at AWS HQ in Seattle.

Over 70% of enterprises plan to operationalize AI by 2025—but few are ready for autonomy. Agentic AI is that next leap, and we’re showing how to make it real now, said Syed Basheer of Royal Cyber.” — Syed Basheer- Senior Vice President - Technology

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber, a global leader in digital transformation, is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host a high-impact executive event, “Explore Real-World Agentic AI in Action,” at AWS Headquarters in Seattle. Set for 25th June 2025, this exclusive in-person session is designed for business and technology leaders ready to harness the next generation of intelligent automation Agentic AI is no longer a future vision—it’s an enterprise-ready reality. By enabling systems to reason, act, and learn autonomously, Agentic AI is revolutionizing decision-making, reducing operational overhead, and accelerating innovation. This event offers a unique opportunity to see real-world Agentic AI use cases live, engage with AWS and Royal Cyber experts, and network with peers driving similar transformations.Live at AWS HQ on June 25, this one-day event features demos, expert sessions, and a roadmap for bringing autonomous AI into your enterprise. This in-person experience offers business and technology leaders a front-row seat to the new era of Agentic AI—AI systems that can reason, decide, and act autonomously. Attendees will get hands-on exposure to multi-agent orchestration, intelligent automation architectures, and AWS-powered implementations already transforming enterprise operations.Event Highlights | June 25, 2025 – AWS HQ, Seattle• Why Agentic AI, Why Now? – Royal Cyber Executive• The AWS Perspective: Building Agents on Bedrock – AWS Solutions Architect• From Bots to Agents: Architecting Autonomy – Royal Cyber AI Lead• Live Demo: Multi-Agent Orchestration in Action – Royal Cyber Engineering• Panel: Scaling Agentic AI in the Enterprise – AWS + Industry Guests• Expert Huddles & Networking• VIP Happy Hour at The Victor Tavern (6th & Lenora)“Agentic AI is no longer futuristic—it's practical and enterprise-ready,” said Juzer Ali, Product Manager at Royal Cyber. “If you want to lead with AI instead of lag, this event is where that journey starts.”Why Attend?• Live Demos – See real agent-based systems solving real enterprise problems• Expert Access – Engage directly with AWS architects and Royal Cyber engineers• Actionable Strategy – Leave with a clear roadmap for piloting Agentic AI in your org• High-Impact Networking – Build meaningful connections with tech and business leaders• Premier Venue – Experience innovation firsthand at AWS HQ in SeattleThis event is designed to go beyond the hype and into real implementations, giving attendees the tools to start or scale their Agentic AI journey. Learn from AWS engineers and Royal Cyber’s AI specialists, see enterprise-grade systems in action, and connect with peers leading similar transformations.🔗 Secure Your Seat Today:About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber is a global digital transformation partner and AWS Consulting Partner, helping enterprises modernize through AI, cloud-native architecture, and intelligent automation. With deep expertise in building scalable, real-world solutions, Royal Cyber enables clients to unlock measurable value and stay ahead of disruption.Press ContactSakina PeshMarketing Director, Royal CyberEmail: marketing@royalcyber.comPhone: 630-355-6292Website: https://www.royalcyber.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.