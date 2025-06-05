New children’s book brings to life a magical world of Humans, Floors, Kazas, and Giants.

Book Overview

A Story of Friendship, Bravery, and Adventure

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Humans, Floors, Kazas, and GiantsFour kingdoms. One not-so-happy prince. A kidnapping, a sneaky plot, and two kings hungry for a good old-fashioned showdown. Buckle your imaginary seatbelt, because The Humans, Floors, Kazas, and Giants is not just about crowns and castles. It is a mash-up of wild alliances, greedy rulers, and a wise old owl with more tricks up his feathers than any kingdom ever asked for.The Humans, led by their king and his cheerful son (called, you guessed it, Happy Prince), get along well with the Giants and the Floors. Everyone minds their business, mostly. That is, until the Kazas start looking for ways to stir up trouble, as Kazas do. And let’s be honest, nobody trusts the Kazas. If you do, you probably have not met the Kaza King. He spends his free time thinking up schemes, and this time, he drags the Floor King into his mess. A promise of gold works wonders. Plans are made. Secret dinners are eaten. And soon enough, the Happy Prince is snatched away from his royal bed faster than you can say “ransom note.”Morning comes, and the Human King finds out his son is gone. Cue panic. A ransom note spells out the price for the prince’s return. The king does not waste time. He heads straight to the Giant Kingdom, because what is a good rescue without backup? Turns out the Giants have their own problem: their princess has also gone missing, thanks to the Floors. Now it is a team-up. A rescue plan is hashed out. Armies march. Horses neigh. Swords flash. Shields clang. If you are waiting for a peaceful negotiation, keep waiting.The first battle breaks out at the Kaza Kingdom. Floors scratch, Kazas swoop from the sky, and Giants just swat everything out of their way. No one is sipping tea here. But hold up—just as things start heating up, both kings notice the bad guys slipping away. They sneak off mid-fight, unlock dark cells, grab the prince and the princess, and rush back into chaos. No time for hugs, though. The Kazas and Floors are not done yet. Monsters that shoot fire show up. There is a big machine ready to bury the Humans underground. Looks like the good guys are losing.Next stop, the wilds of Kambo, an empty land where an ancient tribe once lived. Just when hope takes a nosedive, the Human King bumps into an owl in a wizard hat. This owl is not just sitting around for birdseed. He grants three wishes. The Human King does not even ask for snacks. He sees the future, buries a fifth kingdom, and begs for a magic army. The owl says, “No can do. Fight your own battles.” Typical owl, right?Back on the field, Humans and Giants tough it out, smash the enemy’s machines, and finally get the Kazas and Floors to give up. The Happy Prince and Giant Princess walk free. The Kazas and Floors get banished somewhere far away where they can’t bother anyone. Everyone else? They go back to living without kidnappings, surprise monsters, or suspicious dinner invitations.The Humans, Floors, Kazas, and Giants is a wild tale of battles, teamwork, and outsmarting the bad guys. It’s not just for kids. Anyone who likes stories where plans go sideways and magic owls steal the show will probably want to grab a copy. Because who doesn’t want a little chaos, some unlikely heroes, and a giant flying monster or two?

