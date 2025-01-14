TechCon SoCal 2025 Unites San Diego's Top Innovators With Top-Tier Investors

Esteemed Speakers from OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm to Provide Actionable Insights at Southern California's Premier Tech Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechCon SoCal 2025, Southern California's leading conference for technology and investment, is set to take place on January 17-18 at the iconic San Diego State University campus. This premier event will bring together San Diego’s brightest minds in technology, investments, academia, and research who are driving innovation and defining the future.The conference will feature esteemed speakers from leading companies such as OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm, providing attendees with actionable insights into the future of technology and business. Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager of Automotive, Industrial & Embedded IoT and Cloud Computing at Qualcomm, will deliver the keynote address, offering unique perspectives on emerging technologies and their impact on various industries."TechCon SoCal 2025 is more than just an event – it's a movement driving the future of technology, investments, and innovation in San Diego and across the U.S.," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder of TechCon SoCal. "We're bringing together industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to foster meaningful connections and drive technological advancement in Southern California and beyond."Attendees can expect a packed agenda featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, and exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies across multiple tracks, including AI, digital health, and venture capital. The event will also include a Startup Innovation Showcase, where groundbreaking ideas from tomorrow's disruptors will be presented.With its prime location and impressive facilities, San Diego State University offers the perfect venue for meaningful networking and hands-on learning. The Conrad Prebys Student Union will host the event, providing an inspiring backdrop for this major gathering of tech enthusiasts and thought leaders19.TechCon SoCal 2025 aims to drive investments into cutting-edge projects and emerging industries, fueling economic growth and technological advancement. Through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, the conference seeks to position Southern California at the forefront of innovation1.For more information about TechCon SoCal 2025 or to register for the event, please visit https://techconsocal.com

