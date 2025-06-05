U.S. Border Patrol agents in Oswego arrest an Illegal Alien from Mexico on a felony warrant from Kansas

PORT BYRON, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Oswego Station arrested a 35-year-old-man from Mexico who had an active felony warrant from Kansas.

On June 3, Border Patrol agents had been provided information that Guillermo Lugardo-Valerio was wanted in Johnson County, Kansas on a parole violation and is a known illegal alien. In the early morning, agents recognized Guillermo Lugardo-Valerio operating a motor vehicle, initiated a traffic stop and performed an immigration inspection. Agents confirmed the driver was Lugardo-Valerio and arrested him.

Lugardo-Valerio was transported and processed at the Oswego Border Patrol station. Further investigation confirmed that Lugardo-Valerio was wanted in Johnson County, Kansas on a parole violation. Lugardo-Valerio had been convicted on multiple felonies, including criminal threat, a level 9 felony and assaulting a police officer, a level 5 felony. The warrant stems from Lugardo-Valerio’s arrest and ultimate conviction for the aforementioned felonies in the City of Olathe, Kansas, dating back to 2022.

“This arrest can be attributed to our agent’s situational awareness and their diligence in locating illegal aliens,” said Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge James Napoli. The dedication our agents have is relentless to securing our borders and this arrest ends with a violent fugitive brought to justice.”

Lugardo-Valerio was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, Northern District of New York, awaiting extradition to Kansas. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

