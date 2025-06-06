DW Excavation, LLC Expands Excavation and Site Planning Services in Monterey, CA

dw excavation monterey ca

Monterey County property developers and landowners benefit from DW Excavation’s expanded site work and land preparation capabilities.

More projects are breaking ground throughout Monterey, from custom homes to commercial builds” — Dallas Wohlfeil

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DW Excavation, LLC, a California-based excavation company specializing in comprehensive land development services, is expanding its excavation and site planning operations in Monterey County . As residential and commercial development continues to rise along the Central Coast, the company is scaling operations to meet growing demand for professional grading, trenching, and utility prep work in the region.With a focus on precision site planning and excavation in Monterey, DW Excavation brings a deep understanding of local terrain, permitting processes, and California regulatory standards to every job. The expansion underscores the company’s commitment to supporting responsible growth and infrastructure across Monterey County.“More projects are breaking ground throughout Monterey, from custom homes to commercial builds,” said Dallas Wohlfeil, owner of DW Excavation, LLC. “We’re increasing capacity to make sure these projects start on solid, well-prepared ground—literally and logistically.”DW Excavation’s Monterey Services Include:· Trenching and underground utility prep· Drainage system installation· Foundation excavation· Site demolition and debris removal· Septic system excavationThe expansion allows DW Excavation to allocate more crew members, equipment, and project oversight toward the Monterey area, including coastal zones where erosion, slope stability, and environmental sensitivity require expert handling.Meeting Local Needs with Local ExpertiseAccording to the Monterey County Housing Element Update, the area is expected to add over 10,000 housing units by 2031. That growth places increased demand on land preparation services that are compliant with state environmental codes and local permitting procedures. DW Excavation is fully licensed and experienced in navigating these requirements, giving clients a trusted partner from site evaluation through project completion.“We’re not just digging holes,” said Wohlfeil. “We’re helping clients lay the foundation for safe, sustainable builds that last. That means understanding stormwater plans, grading limits, and soil conditions specific to Monterey.”About DW Excavation, LLCHeadquartered in Windsor, CA, DW Excavation has earned a reputation for dependable, code-compliant excavation work throughout Sonoma County and the California Central Coast. The company's growth into Monterey County reflects a broader commitment to regional infrastructure and client-centered service.DW Excavation works with general contractors, landowners, civil engineers, and developers to deliver reliable excavation solutions that align with project timelines and environmental best practices.For more information, to request a quote, or to schedule a site consultation, contact:DW Excavation, LLC470A Caletti AvenueWindsor, CA 95492Phone: (707) 601-9091Email: dwohlfeil427@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.dw-excavation.com DW Excavation, LLC is a licensed excavation company serving Monterey County, Sonoma County, and California’s Central Coast. The company specializes in grading, trenching, site demolition, and septic excavation for residential and commercial projects.

