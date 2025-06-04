House Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1772

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Sponsors D. MILLER, FIEDLER, VENKAT, GIRAL, PIELLI, BENHAM, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, RABB, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, GUENST, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, RIVERA, DOUGHERTY, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, GALLAGHER, MAYES

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of June 9 through 13, 2025, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.

