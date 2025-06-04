Submit Release
House Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1772

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4

D. MILLER, FIEDLER, VENKAT, GIRAL, PIELLI, BENHAM, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, RABB, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, GUENST, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, RIVERA, DOUGHERTY, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, GALLAGHER, MAYES

A Resolution designating the week of June 9 through 13, 2025, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.

Recognizing the week of June 9th through 13th, 2025 as “Union Organizing Week” in PA

House Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1772

