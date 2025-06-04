House Resolution 206 Printer's Number 1465
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Sponsors
HADDOCK, BASHLINE, GUENST, HAMM, KERWIN, MAJOR, MAKO, O'NEAL, PIELLI, SOLOMON, WATRO, SCHLOSSBERG, McNEILL, CONKLIN, COOK, T. DAVIS, GREINER, MERSKI, STAATS, SANCHEZ, PROBST, PICKETT, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, COOPER, RIVERA, LABS, VENKAT, REICHARD, SAMUELSON, GALLAGHER, DONAHUE, ANDERSON, GILLEN, DOUGHERTY, NEILSON, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, O'MARA, MENTZER, FLEMING, CIRESI, DELLOSO, MALAGARI
Short Title
A Resolution designating June 14, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Army" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Celebrating the 250th Birthday of the United States Army
Generated 06/04/2025 07:14 PM
