House Resolution 206 Printer's Number 1465

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Sponsors HADDOCK, BASHLINE, GUENST, HAMM, KERWIN, MAJOR, MAKO, O'NEAL, PIELLI, SOLOMON, WATRO, SCHLOSSBERG, McNEILL, CONKLIN, COOK, T. DAVIS, GREINER, MERSKI, STAATS, SANCHEZ, PROBST, PICKETT, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, COOPER, RIVERA, LABS, VENKAT, REICHARD, SAMUELSON, GALLAGHER, DONAHUE, ANDERSON, GILLEN, DOUGHERTY, NEILSON, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, O'MARA, MENTZER, FLEMING, CIRESI, DELLOSO, MALAGARI

Short Title A Resolution designating June 14, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Army" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Celebrating the 250th Birthday of the United States Army

Generated 06/04/2025 07:14 PM

