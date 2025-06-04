House Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1647
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House Bill 1326
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FRIEL, SCHLEGEL, CERRATO, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, MAYES, OTTEN, McNEILL, MALAGARI, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BERNSTINE
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in pupils and attendance, further providing for computation of distances; and, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between school districts, providing for pupil transportation data.
Memo Subject
Increasing Efficiency and Transparency in School Transportation
Actions
|1518
|Referred to EDUCATION, April 28, 2025
|1647
|Reported as amended, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 7, 2025
|Removed from table, June 4, 2025
