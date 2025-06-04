House Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1647

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House Bill 1326 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FRIEL, SCHLEGEL, CERRATO, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, MAYES, OTTEN, McNEILL, MALAGARI, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BERNSTINE Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in pupils and attendance, further providing for computation of distances; and, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between school districts, providing for pupil transportation data. Memo Subject Increasing Efficiency and Transparency in School Transportation Actions 1518 Referred to EDUCATION, April 28, 2025 1647 Reported as amended, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Laid on the table, May 7, 2025 Removed from table, June 4, 2025 Generated 06/04/2025 07:14 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.