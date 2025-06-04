Submit Release
House Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1647

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House Bill 1326

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FRIEL, SCHLEGEL, CERRATO, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, MAYES, OTTEN, McNEILL, MALAGARI, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BERNSTINE

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in pupils and attendance, further providing for computation of distances; and, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between school districts, providing for pupil transportation data.

Memo Subject

Increasing Efficiency and Transparency in School Transportation

Actions

1518 Referred to EDUCATION, April 28, 2025
1647 Reported as amended, May 7, 2025
First consideration, May 7, 2025
Laid on the table, May 7, 2025
Removed from table, June 4, 2025

