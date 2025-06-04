MDC private land conservationist brings local knowledge to new job

Body

DONIPHAN, Mo. – Kirby VanDover has a new job with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), but he is working in a part of the state he knows well.

VanDover is MDC’s new private land conservationist for Ripley and Carter counties. In addition to making one-on-one contacts with landowners in his counties who are seeking conservation advice, VanDover will work with other MDC staff, University of Missouri Extension, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and other natural resource agencies to deliver resource management information to landowners through workshops, training programs, and special events.

VanDover may be new to his current position with MDC, but he grew up in Ripley County, so he isn’t new to the area that comprises his work assignment. He is a graduate of Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. VanDover’s previous work experience includes being an hourly resource technician with MDC from 2021-2023 and a student trainee with the U.S. Forest Service.

“I am excited about this job because I have an opportunity to be a positive influence for conservation practices in the area that I grew up in and call home,” VanDover said.

VanDover is working out of the USDA Office in Doniphan. He can be reached at Kirby.Vandover@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-996-7116, ext. 113. More conservation information for landowners can be found at http://mdc.mo.gov/your-property.



