WWII and Korean War Veteran turns 106

Army Ranger Tommy Gwynn feels even better today than he did six years ago when he turned 100.

“Always smile and have a good heart,” the 106-year-old, 12-time Purple Heart recipient said when asked his secret to longevity.

Since 2019, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the Tullahoma community throw a birthday bash for the “greatest Ranger that ever was,” a moniker Gwynn gave himself as a nod to his military achievements. This year was no different with dozens of community members celebrating the decorated Veteran, including Arnold Air Force Base leaders and the Mayor of Tullahoma proclaiming June 2, 2025, as Tommy Gwynn Day.

Gwynn has been a patient at TVHS for several years and transitioned into home-based primary care around 2019. Led by Dr. Ralf Habermann, the home-based primary care teams travel to the homes of geriatric patients across middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Georgia to provide essential health care services. The teams consist of multiple health care experts ranging from nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers, physical therapists, dietitians, pharmacists and psychologists, as well as a chaplaincy care, should the patient request it.

“It’s a great honor taking care of Mr. Gwynn. He’s a true American hero,” said Dr. Habermann, who has cared for Gwynn over the past four years. “He’s an incredible man, and without home-based primary care and the [Tullahoma] community, he couldn’t have stayed home.”

Gwynn was born in June 1919 and joined the Army in 1940; he became an Army Ranger in April 1943. Serving in World War II, he fought in numerous historic battles, ranging from D-Day, Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Normandy, and he witnessed the momentous Victory in Europe Day (V-E Day) on May 8, 1945, marking the end of WWII.

Five years later, Gwynn returned to the frontlines, fighting in the Korean War, where he fought in the Battle of Inchon. He was twice a prisoner of war, escaping captivity both times, and was injured 20 times on the battlefield.

Gwynn’s heroism resulted in a plethora of military medals, including 12 Purple Hearts, the Silver Star Medal, the Prisoner of War Medal and the Distinguished Service Cross. He also earned The Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Gwynn has outlived his family, so the home-based primary care team and the Tullahoma community serve as his caretakers. Neighbors and church friends stop by routinely to assist him with laundry, cleaning and cooking.

“He’s still here, and it’s amazing. It’s an inspiration for our team to provide care for him,” said Dr. Habermann. “The goal of home-based primary care team is to keep patients out of nursing homes if we can. VA is the only place in the country that has this.”

Veterans interested in home-based primary care should speak with their health care team to determine if home-based care is best for them. TVHS is also seeking community members to participate in VA’s medical foster home program. For more information, visit the Geriatrics and Extended Care website online.