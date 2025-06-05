City announces Arvin Prasad as General Manager, Planning & Economic Development

HAMILTON, ON - The City of Hamilton welcomes Arvin Prasad as the General Manager of Planning & Economic Development, effective June 16, 2025

Reporting directly to City Manager Marnie Cluckie, Mr. Prasad will lead a multi-functional, team-oriented department that plays a critical role in shaping Hamilton’s future growth and economic prosperity.

As a member of the City’s Senior Leadership Team, he will provide strategic direction and professional expertise, help foster a culture of continuous improvement and accountability, and champion best practices across municipal administration.

Arvin joins the City of Hamilton with more than thirty years of public sector experience, including extensive leadership roles in municipal government. Most recently, he served as the Commissioner of Development Services at the City of Markham, where he led transformative initiatives in city planning, urban design, infrastructure, and economic growth. His efforts helped shape one of Canada's most dynamic and fast-growing communities through strategic partnerships and innovation.

“I am delighted to welcome Arvin to the City of Hamilton,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “I look forward to his collaborative leadership as the new General Manager of our Planning & Economic Development Department, grounded in professionalism, innovation, transparency, and accountability. I would also like to sincerely thank Steve Robichaud for his dedication and leadership while serving as Acting General Manager.”

More about Arvin Prasad:

Before joining the City of Markham, Arvin held senior leadership roles at the Region of Peel in both Policy Planning & Research and Integrated Planning within the Corporate Services Department. In these roles, he led major development projects and spearheaded initiatives that built public trust and confidence in government.

Throughout his career, Arvin has demonstrated a strong commitment to building inclusive cities, championing cross-departmental collaboration, and developing lasting relationships with Council, staff, the development industry, and the broader community. His leadership approach is grounded in innovation, accountability, and a passion for public service.

“I’m honoured to join the City of Hamilton as General Manager of Planning and Economic Development” said Arvin Prasad. “I look forward to working collaboratively with Council, staff, the community, and the development industry to support growth, accelerate housing delivery, revitalize key areas of the city, and advance Hamilton’s economic development priorities to create new opportunities for residents and businesses.”

Arvin holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Urban and Regional Planning and a Master of Public Administration with a focus on local government. He is a Registered Professional Planner with over three decades of progressive experience in urban development and planning policy.