Study Completion for Garner Road EA

Public Review Period

The Class EA Environmental Study Report documenting the planning process undertaken will be available for public and agency review for a 45-day calendar period from November 26, 2025 to January 10, 2026.

The Environmental Study Report is available for public review online at www.hamilton.ca/GarnerRdEA as well as at theses locations:

Hamilton Public Library – Ancaster Branch, 300 Wilson Street East, Hamilton, ON L9G 2B9, Tel: 289-779-7588

Public Works Dept. 100 King Street West, 2nd Floor, Hamilton, ON L8P 1A2 Tel: 905-546-2489

Municipal Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1st Floor, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, ON L8P 4Y5

Subject to the comments received as a result of this notice, the City of Hamilton intends to proceed with the implementation of the recommendations included in the Environmental Study Report. If, after reading the Environmental Study Report, you have any questions or concerns, please contact:

If you have any accessibility requirements in order to be able to comment on the above report, please contact the Project Manager as soon as possible.

In addition, a request may be made to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) for an order requiring a higher level of study (i.e., requiring an individual/comprehensive EA approval before being able to proceed), or that conditions be imposed (e.g., require further studies), only on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights. Requests on other grounds will not be considered. Requests should include the requester contact information and full name for the ministry.

Requests should specify what kind of order is being requested (request for additional conditions or a request for an individual/comprehensive environmental assessment), how an order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy those potential adverse impacts on Aboriginal and treaty rights, and any information in support of the statements in the request. This will ensure that the ministry is able to efficiently begin reviewing the request. The request should be sent in writing or by email to:

Requests must be received by the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks by January 10, 2026. A copy of the request must also be sent to the City of Hamilton by email (please see above for contact) or by mail, to the attention of the City’s Project Manager at 100 King St W, Hamilton, ON L8P 1A2. If there is no request received by January 10, 2026, Garner Road will proceed to design and construction as presented in the planning documentation.

Please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/class-environmental-assessments-section-16-order for more information on requests for orders under section 16 of the Environmental Assessment Act.

All personal information included in your request to MECP such as name, address, telephone number and property location is collected under the authority of section 30 of the Environmental Assessment Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. E.18, and will be used to create a record that is available to the public unless you request that your personal information remain confidential.

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This Notice was issued December 5 & December 12, 2025 in the Hamilton Spectator.