Turn parking tickets into toys this holiday season

HAMILTON, ON— The City of Hamilton’s Toys for Tickets program returns December 1 to 5, 2025, allowing residents to pay a City-issued parking ticket by donating a new, unwrapped toy of equal or greater value, helping local children and families this holiday season.

“By turning a parking ticket into an opportunity to give, the Toys for Tickets program is a simple but innovative way to support our community,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Hamiltonians are known for stepping up for one another, and this initiative offers residents a meaningful way to give back and brighten the holidays for local families.”

Program details

Toys must be in the original packaging with a receipt to confirm the value.

Donations will be accepted at 80 Main St. W (at Summers Lane) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from December 1 to 5.

Only City-issued parking tickets are eligible for the program. Other types of fines (such as speeding or red-light violations) are not eligible.

“Toys for Tickets shows how City programs can make giving back simple and meaningful,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Last year, the pilot program turned 65 parking tickets into $4,841 in toy donations, spreading holiday magic to our youngest Hamiltonians.”

All donations will go directly to the United Way Halton and Hamilton, supporting children and families across the city.