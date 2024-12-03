insoundz Launches GenAI Audio Factory Software

The Only GenAI Audio Factory for Enterprise

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- insoundz , a leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of its GenAI Audio Factory Software, a groundbreaking platform designed to tackle the most pressing audio challenges in communications and media. This scalable solution empowers enterprises to create custom AI models that redefine how they produce, process, and utilize audio. The company also unveils a newly redesigned website, offering an enhanced gateway to explore its groundbreaking technology.With the GenAI Audio Factory, insoundz offers a unique playground for product engineers to design fully customized, production-ready AI audio models—delivered seamlessly at the click of a button. Tailored for diverse industries, including media, entertainment, education, and healthcare, this platform bridges critical gaps in audio precision, scalability, and enterprise-grade privacy.ADDRESSING THE CORE PROBLEMTraditional audio solutions fail to meet enterprise demands due to high costs, insufficient privacy safeguards, and lack of precision:* High Costs: Cloud-based AI models are too expensive for enterprises processing millions of audio minutes annually.* Privacy Concerns: Existing solutions often need to catch up to enterprise privacy standards.* Limited Precision: Off-the-shelf solutions operate at 80% accuracy—far below the 99% required by enterprises.KEY FEATURES OF THE GENAI AUDIO FACTORY SOFTWARE* Custom AI Audio Models: Build bespoke solutions for challenges like voice enhancement, object isolation, noise removal, audio restoration, and advanced DSP tools.* Seamless Integration: AI models are delivered as cloud containers or SDKs, ready for integration into existing pipelines.* Scalability and Efficiency: Accelerate production timelines without overloading GPU resources, ensuring cost-effectiveness at scale.* Enhanced Privacy: Enterprise-grade security protocols safeguard sensitive data and meet strict compliance standards.* Industry-Specific Applications: Adaptable solutions for immersive soundscapes, optimized communication systems, and more."Audio is everywhere, yet legacy solutions have fallen short of meeting modern enterprise demands," said Emil Winebrand , Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz. "Our GenAI Audio Factory is built for scale, addressing the unique needs of each enterprise while leveraging automation to drive unparalleled efficiency and customization. We're not just solving audio challenges—we're transforming audio into a strategic enterprise asset."ABOUT INSOUNDZHeadquartered in Tel Aviv, insoundz is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise audio solutions, processing millions of audio hours in real-time. Leveraging 16 international patents and cutting-edge deep learning technologies, insoundz empowers businesses worldwide to enhance customer engagement, streamline communications, and create impactful sound experiences. insoundz delivers superior audio performance with unparalleled creativity, precision, and scalability, tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse industries.For more information, please visit http://insoundz.com/

