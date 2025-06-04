H.R. 248, Baby Changing on Board Act

H.R. 248 would require Amtrak to install baby changing tables in at least one restroom per rail car on all passenger trains purchased after enactment, including restrooms that are subject to the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), and to provide appropriate signage. The requirement would not apply to trains that are operated, but not owned, by Amtrak. Because Amtrak is considered a nonfederal entity, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on the federal budget.

Amtrak's new passenger trains are being designed to include baby changing stations in all onboard bathrooms, including those that are ADA-compliant. By requiring Amtrak to comply with additional signage requirements on all new passenger trains they own, H.R. 248 would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that the cost would not exceed the threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($203 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

The bill would not impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in UMRA.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Willow Latham-Proença (for federal costs) and Brandon Lever (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.