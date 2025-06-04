Albizu University Miami Campus’ Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology Earns Full 10-Year APA Accreditation

Albizu University Miami Campus APA Accreditation

As a gold standard in the field, APA accreditation significantly enhances the career prospects of Albizu University Miami Campus' graduates.

This significant milestone is a testament to Albizu’s dedication to rigorous training standards, academic excellence, and the development of future leaders in psychology.” — Dr. Nelson E. Soto, President of Albizu University

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Psychological Association (APA) Commission on Accreditation (CoA) has granted full accreditation for a ten-year term to Albizu University ’s Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) in Clinical Psychology program at their Miami Campus . This is the highest level of recognition awarded by the Commission and affirms Albizu University’s commitment to academic excellence, clinical competency, and service to our communities. The designation is based on the CoA’s professional judgment that the program has demonstrated its adherence to the Standards of Accreditation for Health Service Psychology.In its official notification, the Commission cited the strength of the program’s leadership, faculty, curriculum, and resources—thus validating the quality of the Psy.D. program.Renowned for its strong clinical training and specialized tracks, Albizu’s Psy.D. program prepares students to become leaders in the field of mental health. Students receive advanced training in therapy, psychological assessment, and professional consultation. The program offers five concentration areas: Clinical Neuropsychology, Health Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Addictions Psychology, and Child Psychology.“I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Miami Campus’s faculty and staff on achieving APA accreditation for 10 more years,” said Dr. Nelson E. Soto, President of Albizu University. “This significant milestone is a testament to Albizu’s dedication to rigorous training standards, academic excellence, and the development of future leaders in psychology.”The accreditation is valid through 2035, reaffirming Albizu University’s place among the nation’s leading institutions in the field of psychology. As a gold standard in the field, APA accreditation significantly enhances the career prospects of Albizu graduates, with many psychology-related positions listing APA-accredited education as a requirement.For additional information on Albizu University’s doctoral Psy.D. program in Clinical Psychology, please visit www.albizu.edu/academics/programs/psyd/clinical-psychology or contact Program Director Dr. Gilda Rodriguez at grodriguez1@albizu.edu.About Albizu UniversityAlbizu University is a private, nonprofit institution of higher education with campuses in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami, Florida, as well as a University Center in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. Founded in 1966, it is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education. Proud of its heritage and commitment to academic excellence, Albizu University is named in honor of Dr. Carlos Albizu-Miranda, a pioneering Puerto Rican psychologist. With more than 9,000 alumni, Albizu University is dedicated to educating professionals in behavioral sciences, speech pathology and other disciples, committed to research, to improve quality of life, and to serve communities. Today, Albizu University serves over 3,000 students across its campus-based and online academic programs that include psychology, speech and language, applied behavior analysis, counseling, human services, education, business, and ESOL. Its Miami Campus was named the top institution for Best Online Master’s in Organizational Psychology Programs in 2020 by BestColleges.com. For more information, please visit albizu.edu.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.