House Bill 467 Printer's Number 2673
|PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - 0450
|Referred to LIQUOR CONTROL, Feb. 4, 2025
|1022
|Reported as amended, March 18, 2025
|First consideration, March 18, 2025
|Laid on the table, March 18, 2025
|Removed from table, March 25, 2025
|Second consideration, March 26, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, March 26, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, April 7, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, April 7, 2025 (200-3)
|In the Senate
|Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, April 9, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
|Second consideration, May 7, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 8, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 27, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 27, 2025
|2673
|Amended on third consideration, Dec. 8, 2025 (50-0)
