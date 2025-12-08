House Bill 467 Printer's Number 2673

PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - 0450 Referred to LIQUOR CONTROL, Feb. 4, 2025 1022 Reported as amended, March 18, 2025 First consideration, March 18, 2025 Laid on the table, March 18, 2025 Removed from table, March 25, 2025 Second consideration, March 26, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, March 26, 2025 Re-reported as committed, April 7, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, April 7, 2025 (200-3) In the Senate Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, April 9, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Second consideration, May 7, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025 Re-reported as committed, June 10, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 8, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 8, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 27, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 27, 2025 2673 Amended on third consideration, Dec. 8, 2025 (50-0)

