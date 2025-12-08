Submit Release
House Bill 467 Printer's Number 2673

Referred to LIQUOR CONTROL, Feb. 4, 2025
1022 Reported as amended, March 18, 2025
First consideration, March 18, 2025
Laid on the table, March 18, 2025
Removed from table, March 25, 2025
Second consideration, March 26, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, March 26, 2025
Re-reported as committed, April 7, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, April 7, 2025 (200-3)
In the Senate
Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, April 9, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025
Second consideration, May 7, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
Re-reported as committed, June 10, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 8, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 8, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 27, 2025
Removed from table, Oct. 27, 2025
2673 Amended on third consideration, Dec. 8, 2025 (50-0)

