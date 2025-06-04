Senate Bill 205 Printer's Number 0892
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 205
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, BROWN, MILLER, KEARNEY, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway maintenance and construction, further providing for imposition of tax.
Memo Subject
Ensuring Local Funding Flexibility for County and Municipal Bridges
Actions
|0152
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 29, 2025
|0892
|Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
|First consideration, June 4, 2025
Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.