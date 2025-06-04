Senate Bill 205 Printer's Number 0892

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 205 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, BROWN, MILLER, KEARNEY, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway maintenance and construction, further providing for imposition of tax. Memo Subject Ensuring Local Funding Flexibility for County and Municipal Bridges Actions 0152 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 29, 2025 0892 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025 First consideration, June 4, 2025 Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM

