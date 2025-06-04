Submit Release
Senate Bill 205 Printer's Number 0892

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 205

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, BROWN, MILLER, KEARNEY, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway maintenance and construction, further providing for imposition of tax.

Memo Subject

Ensuring Local Funding Flexibility for County and Municipal Bridges

Actions

0152 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 29, 2025
0892 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
First consideration, June 4, 2025

Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM

