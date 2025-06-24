Synchrocare Launches Franchise Program in Tennessee, Opening New Doors for Healthcare Entrepreneurs

Synchrocare’s franchise program empowers entrepreneurs with access to innovative medical devices, multiple revenue streams, and comprehensive support.

Empowering Business Owners to Deliver Innovation in a Rapidly Growing Medical Device Market

We’re helping entrepreneurs step into a space that has the potential for long-term rewards, while contributing to better care for patients and communities across the country” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a leader in medical device distribution, has officially launched its new franchising program across multiple U.S. states - marking a pivotal step in the company’s mission to make healthcare innovation more accessible while creating meaningful business opportunities for driven entrepreneurs.With this new program, Synchrocare is inviting professionals, sales specialists, and aspiring business owners to enter one of the fastest-growing sectors of the U.S. economy: the $500 billion medical device market, projected to exceed $650 billion by 2032. The franchising initiative offers a structured entry point into this dynamic industry, without the complexity typically associated with launching a healthcare-related business.“This program was built for those who want to make an impact in healthcare and take ownership of their professional journey,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare. “We’ve taken nearly 30 years of industry experience and packaged it into a franchise model that lowers the barrier to entry while maximizing support and scalability.”Synchrocare franchisees gain immediate access to a curated portfolio of proven, in-demand medical technologies sourced from leading global manufacturers. Unlike traditional sales operations, franchisees operate with the full backing of Synchrocare’s infrastructure - benefiting from product sourcing, logistics, training, compliance, and back-office support.From day one, franchise partners are equipped with:• A comprehensive product catalog spanning spine, orthopedic, biologic, and surgical solutions• On-demand and self-paced training on medical technology, anatomy, and B2B sales strategy• Personalized business development coaching• Streamlined operations and customer relationship supportThe program is designed not just to distribute products, but to build lasting partnerships with healthcare providers and institutions that value quality, reliability, and innovation.With its multi-state launch, Synchrocare is identifying franchisees who share a passion for healthcare, service, and entrepreneurship. The company is especially focused on regions with strong healthcare infrastructure and business-friendly environments, including Tennessee, where early interest has been strong.Entrepreneurs looking to launch a purpose-driven and resilient business in a high-impact industry now have a compelling path forward. With Synchrocare’s franchise program, the opportunity to shape the future of healthcare is real ... and it starts today.About Synchrocare, LLCFounded in 2005, Synchrocare is a national distributor of innovative medical technologies focused on spine, orthopedics, biologics, and surgical care. The company is committed to advancing healthcare by partnering with leading manufacturers and empowering professionals with opportunities to make a lasting impact in their communities. To explore franchising opportunities with Synchrocare, visit www.synchrocare.com/franchising Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.