DEQ releases 2024 State of the Environment Report

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has released Wyoming’s State of the Environment Report for 2024. The report highlights DEQ’s ongoing work, achievements, and insight into the department’s four primary responsibilities: air, land, waste, and water.

“This report underscores the Wyoming DEQ’s leadership and dedication to environmental stewardship and protection. Wyoming consistently sets a high bar for clean air, water quality improvements, high compliance within the regulated community, and successful land reclamation, all while supporting economic prosperity,” noted Todd Parfitt, DEQ Director.

Some key achievements and statistics in the report include:

From 2008-2024, air pollution in the Upper Green River Basin has been reduced by 2,042 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and 7,698 tons of volatile organic compounds (VOC’s). NOx and VOCs are contributors to the formation of Ozone.



In Fiscal Year 2024, the Abandoned Mine Land Division (AML) completed 21 reclamation projects. Since 1977, AML has completed over 1200 reclamation projects.



The Industrial Siting Division processed 5 permits in FY2024: Cowboy Solar I & II Project, Dutchman Renewable Power Project, The Dry Creek Trona Project, Project West Solution Mine & Soda Ash Plant, and the Settler Wind Farm Project.



620 coal and non-coal mines were inspected by the Land Quality Division in FY2024 with a compliance rate of 98.6%.



Out of 1,643 previously contaminated sites, the Storage Tank Program has remediated 1,393 sites and 244 are currently under ongoing corrective action.



A total of 17,975 stream miles and 18,640 lake acres have been assessed to determine if they meet water quality standards. In coordination with local stakeholders, the WQD develops restoration plans for waters not meeting water quality standards.

“The achievements highlighted in this report reflect the outstanding work and commitment of our DEQ staff, along with our state and local partners,” stated Parfitt. “While this document showcases our accomplishments, it also serves as a benchmark to guide Wyoming’s continued progress.”

Wyoming’s State of the Environment Report can be viewed by clicking here.

