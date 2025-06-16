DEQ celebrates Solid Waste and Recycling Workers Week

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) – Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program will be celebrating Solid Waste and Recycling Workers Week from June 16-24, 2025.

DEQ invites Wyoming citizens to thank the often-overlooked solid waste and recycling workers in our Wyoming communities during this week. Their work is essential to safeguarding Wyoming’s groundwater and resources for future generations.

“The Solid Waste and Recycling Industry is an often-overlooked industry that operates unnoticed to many citizens of the State of Wyoming,” said Beau Peck the Executive Director of the Wyoming Solid Waste and Recycling Association. “We are an army of collection drivers, landfill operators, transfer station staff, managers, recycling teammates, engineers, inspectors, and regulators that work countless hours providing a system of waste management that keeps our state clean. Our teams work countless hours to provide key services to our communities.”

“Members of Wyoming’s solid waste industry manage over 600,000 tons of municipal solid waste a year,” according to Jody Weikart, Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program Manager. “The solid waste industry’s work is essential to everyday life in Wyoming and it’s important that their hard work is recognized.”

To see all the ways DEQ is celebrating Solid Waste and Recycling Workers Week visit https://deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/solid-waste-and-recycling-workers-week/ and follow DEQ on social media.

DEQ also encourages the public and solid waste professionals to join the Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program during one of their free solid waste training opportunities offered throughout the year. To register for free solid waste training opportunities, please visit the DEQ website at https://deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/solid-waste/ and click on Training. Stay up to date on all things solid waste by signing up for information at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WYDEQ/subscriber/new